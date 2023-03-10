CMAT wins Choice Music Prize album of the year while Cork's Cian Ducrot also picks up award

Sinead O’Connor also made an appearance at the event to accept her award for Best Irish Classic Album
CMAT was named as the winner of the Choice Music Prize Album of the Year.

Fri, 10 Mar, 2023 - 08:24
Maeve Lee

There were celebrations all-round at Vicar Street on Thursday night as the RTÉ Choice Music Prize returned to see CMAT pick up the top prize.

CMAT (a.k.a Ciara Mary-Alice Thompson) was named the winner of Album of the Year for If My Wife New I'd Be Dead at the award ceremony in Dublin on Thursday.

In its 18th year, the annual RTÉ Choice Music Prize celebrates the best in Irish music and the awards have become an industry highlight over the years.  The winner receives €10,000, a prize fund provided by the Irish Music Rights Organisation (IMRO) and the Irish Recorded Music Association (IRMA)

The award for Album of the Year was presented by last year's winner, Dave Balfe. As CMAT is currently away on tour, drag queen Lavender collected the award on her behalf.

Sinead O’Connor made an appearance at the event, which was held in Vicar street, as the legendary singer accepted her award for Best Irish Classic Album for her 1990 release I Do Not Want What I Haven't Got. The award was presented by Irish broadcaster, Dave Fanning.

Following her win, CMAT took to social media to find out if O’Connor was in the room when she was named the winner of the award for album of the year. “Lots of reasons for me to cry right now but that might make me faint,” she wrote on Twitter.

CMAT'S album If My Wife New I'd Be Dead was among the favourites to win, alongside Skinty Fia by Fontaines D.C. The pop culture and country-infused album includes references to chicken fillet rolls, and dance-offs.

Other albums shortlisted for the prize included Dermot Kennedy's Sonder, Aoife Nessa Frances' Protector, and the Mary Wallopers' self-titled debut.  

Sinead O'Connor pictured receiving the RTÉ Choice Music Prize for Classic Irish Album. Picture: Andres Poveda
Sinead O'Connor pictured receiving the RTÉ Choice Music Prize for Classic Irish Album. Picture: Andres Poveda

Meanwhile, it was also a great night for Cian Ducrot who was named Breakthrough Artist of the Year. The Cork singer has been making serious waves in the music world and as he said himself in a post to social media: “What a wild year so far.” 

Fontaines D.C also picked up the prize for Irish Artist of the Year, with the band's guitarist Conor Curley accepting the award on the night. Waterford singer Moncrieff won the Song of the Year prize for his single Warm, and tuned in virtually from LA. Warm was selected from a shortlist of songs by public vote.

Hosted by 2FM DJ Tracy Clifford, the night also saw live performances from nominees including Just Mustard, Pillow Queens, Anna Mieke and Aoife Nessa Frances.


