First Dates recap: ‘Culchie’ from Offaly finds her match despite date being from Dublin

Sam and Kelly

Dressed in a checked shirt and a pair of vibrant socks, 20-year-old Sam from Dublin describes himself as “loud” and “an acquired taste”.

A chatty Kelly floats into the restaurant in a purple dress and seems like she will fit the bill. The Offaly native says her type is “lanky” and the moment she sets her eyes on her date, we can sense the giddy nervousness kick in.

The pair bond over their love for chicken fillet rolls, despite Kelly’s judgement towards Sam’s choice of filling (half mayo half ketchup is an acquired taste indeed.)

Kelly First Dates Ireland

Kelly, who describes herself as having a “severe case of culchie,” usually does not go for Dublin lads and says the accent is "an ick” but having spent some time in America, it seems she has struck gold with Sam, who sounds more like he’s from Delaware than Dublin.

Whoever can find even a single moment of silence on this date deserves a prize. The chatty pair seems like a perfect match.

In the bathroom, Kelly tells her friends he’s very chatty which is good — but he’s from Dublin.

“Would you ride him?” her friend asks over the phone. No messing around here.

“I don’t know. Jesus Christ would you let me finish my dinner first,” she says.

Back at the table, Sam and Kelly do a round of rapid-fire questions and she is quick with her very important query. “Have you ever been to the ploughing?” she asks. Sam seems like he has never heard the word ploughing in his life. But not to worry, it seems Kelly is more than happy to show him the ropes. “Right, how’s your schedule for September?”

And that ploughing date may very well happen. The pair answer with a “yes” and an “ah yeah. I had craic,” when asked if they would like to see one another again.

Maeve and Abby

Abby First Dates Ireland

Making a slightly dramatic entrance, 19-year-old Maeve from Kildare enters the First Dates restaurant on crutches while her date Abby (19) from Dublin waits at the bar. It turns out she dislocated her knee while dancing to One Direction.

Both dressed in black and white and both studying English, you can’t blame us for thinking this is a match made in heaven. But they differ, with Abby being big into sports while Maeve sees herself more like a good person to cheer you on from the sidelines.

Maeve asked for someone who was like “a warm hug and a ray of sunshine” and thinks she has found that in her date, Abby.

But, unfortunately, Abby thinks they would be better as friends. Our hearts break for Maeve, who admits she would have said yes to a second date and gets a little teary-eyed when Abby leaves.

“I’m disappointed but it's fine. Sorry, I don’t know why I’m upset,” she says.

The pair hug it out before taking off in separate taxis.

Regina and Tom

Tom First Dates Ireland

30-year-old Regina from Mayo once wrote a 30-verse poem about her ideal man titled ‘Looking For A Needle in a Haystack’. Could her date be what she is looking for, we wonder as she makes her way to the restaurant.

At the bar, Regina is asked whether she’s nervous. “Ara no, what’s the worst that can happen?” Enter Tom (34) from Westmeath, who admits his friends think he will be a bachelor for the rest of his life, but he wants to meet someone.

Regina is single all her life and was on Tinder for “about 30 seconds”, which by the sounds of it, was long enough. “Dating is so much hassle,” she says.

Later, she tells us why she decided to try First Dates. “My motto was ah well I’ve met plenty of eejits in my time, what’s another one to add to the list?”

Onto the important stuff, she asks Tom whether he can cook. “Lamb and boiled bacon,” he says. Spoken like a true countryman. Her next pressing question — can he iron? He says he can.

She’s unimpressed by him being into the GAA and says it's a “red flag” but they “won’t fall out yet” over it.

Like Regina, Tom spent over a decade in the UK and even owned a gay nightclub in London that was attended by the likes of Cilla Black, Graham Norton, and “your man that won the Big Brother — the Irish fella”.

Despite his cooking skills, Regina says no to seeing him again — before apologising profusely.

Jason and Jenna

Jason First Dates Ireland

Meanwhile, Jason from Derry is looking very suave in a lemon shirt. The 44-year-old describes himself as fun and loyal with a huge heart and says he’s looking for someone driven.

Red-haired flight attendant Jenna (31) from Newry likes someone who looks after themselves and describes her date almost to a tee when explaining her type.

The pair find common ground in their love for their grandmothers and Jenna does a great impression of her 93-year-old granny watching Naked Attraction.

During their main course, she even gives Jason a bite of her dinner which seems to indicate things are going well.

When waitress Alice asks how he is getting on, Jason says it's “very good. Conversation is flowing, she’s beautiful.”

Jason discreetly pays the bill while Jenna makes a trip to the loo.

After dinner — while sitting very close together, might we add — they both agree they would see each other again. But Jason does leave Jenna hanging for a minute before laughing and saying: “100%. Amazing date. Beautiful girl. Beautiful eyes. Beautiful personality."

Jenna gives the date a nine or a nine-and-a-half out of ten and they even share a kiss and a hug.