Film review: Champions is a feel-good flick that delivers in unexpected ways

A third-string basketball coach working in Des Moines, Marcus (Woody Harrelson) has ambitions to make it to the NBA as Champions (12A) begins. Unfortunately, Marcus is a hot-head with a habit of blowing a fuse at his boss Coach Perretti (Ernie Hudson), and he’s also prone to drink-driving. When Marcus rear-ends a police cruiser whilst driving home after another bender, he’s given a choice in court: prison time or 90 days community service coaching The Friends, a team of adults with intellectual disabilities.

We know in advance, of course, that Marcus will reluctantly choose to coach The Friends, just as we know that Johnny (Kevin Iannucci), Cody (Ashton Gunning), Cosentino (Madison Tevlin), Benny (James Day Keith), et al will eventually win him over by confounding his expectations of what they are capable of achieving. But if Champions is predictable — not only is it a remake of 2018’s Campeones, it bears an uncanny resemblance to Best Shot (1986) — it’s also a hugely enjoyable sports drama in which the sport is virtually irrelevant.

L-R: Alex Hintz as Arthur, Casey Metcalfe as Marlon, Matthew von der Ahe as Craig, Ashton Gunning as Cody, Tom Sinclair as Blair, Joshua Felder as Darius, James Day Keith as Benny, Madison Tevlin as Cosentino, Kevin Iannucci as Johnathan, and Bradley Edens as Showtime in director Bobby Farrelly's CHAMPIONS.

Marcus might be horrified, as a pro basketball coach, at the Friends’ on-court antics, but it would take a heart of stone not to share in the joy of the unbridled chaos. With Bobby Farrelly at the helm it’s almost inevitable that the humour will be broad, to put it politely, and it’s true that too much of the humour is thrown away on various characters boasting about their unlikely sexual prowess.

That said, this is a feel-good film that delivers in unexpected ways, and there’s a fine performance from Kaitlin Olson, as the hardboiled love interest, to keep Harrelson on his toes.