Five of the best to see at this week's Cork French Film Festival

The Alliance Française Cork French Film Festival runs at the Gate Cinema from Thursday, March 9, to Sunday, March 12.

For a full programme, see https://corkfrenchfilmfestival.com

The Innocent (L’Innocent), Thursday, 8.30pm

The opening film, and one of several getting their Irish premiere at the festival. Louis Garrel’s dark comedy is somewhat autobiographical in its tale of a man trying to scupper his mother’s relationship with a recently-released convict. A popular film in France where it recently won two of the 11 César Awards it was nominated for.

Driving Madeleine

Driving Madeleine (Une Belle Course), Friday, 8.30pm

The titular woman is a well-groomed 92-year-old on what she says could be her final taxi ride through Paris before she moves into a care home. The resulting dialogue between Madeleine and the driver unpeels the layers on both their characters.

Close

Close, Saturday, 8.30pm

A winner of the Grand Prix award at Cannes last year, this Belgian film is also up against An Cailín Ciúin at the Oscars on Sunday for Best International Feature. It revolves around a wonderful friendship between two 13-year-olds that outside pressures eventually push to becoming destructive and tragic.

Eiffel, Sunday, 3.30pm

You can probably guess that this biopic is based on the life of the man who gave his name to the famous tower. We see Gustav Eiffel reflecting on his life and how he became involved in the building of a landmark that originally split opinion in France. Interwoven in the story is a fictionalised romance with a character played by Emma Mackey, possibly familiar as Maeve in Netflix series, Sex Education.

Rise (EnCorps)

Rise (EnCorps), Sunday, 8.30pm:

The closing film of the festival is about a prima ballerina trying to recover from a bad ankle-break. Starring Marion Barbeau, a real-life ballerina from the Paris Opera Ballet, we see how the healing process – both physical and mental – is helped by the character’s stay at an artists’ residency in Brittany.