Spencer Matthews to appear on this week's Late Late Show 

The former Made in Chelsea star and husband of Vogue Williams will join Ryan Tubridy to discuss his just-released documentary Finding Michael
Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews attending the 76th British Academy Film Awards. Picture: Ian West/PA Wire

Wed, 08 Mar, 2023 - 12:35
Nicole Glennon

Spencer Matthews has been confirmed for Friday's The Late Late Show.

The former Made in Chelsea star and husband of Vogue Williams will join Ryan Tubridy to discuss his just-released documentary Finding Michael.

The Disney+ documentary sees the 34-year-old father of three attempt to recover the body of his brother who disappeared on Mount Everest in 1999.

His older brother Michael Matthews became the youngest Briton to reach the summit of Everest at the age of 22, but disappeared on the mountain just three hours later.

Recently, Matthews opened up about the loss of his brother on Elizabeth Day's How To Fail podcast, admitting he was in denial about his brother's death for a long time.

"My parents told me Mike was lost on the mountain and wasn't coming back," he said.

"I didn't understand death fully then, it didn't register with me. Mike was my superhero. To me, it just couldn't be true."

"As time passed, I realised it was true and that I wouldn't see him again," he said, "that was very difficult.'

Early 90s/00s band B*Witched will also appear on The Late Late Show on Friday.

The band is celebrating 25 years since their formation this year, and will be releasing a new song, Birthday, to mark the occasion on Friday.

<p>It comes less than a week before the 95th Academy Awards, which are due to take place on March 12.</p>

Ukraine calls on Academy to review Top Gun: Maverick’s Oscars eligibility

