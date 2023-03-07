Renowned Ukrainian musician to begin Irish tour in Bantry 

A Grammy-nominated Ukrainian musician is about to tour Ireland with a Russian violinist and a Hungarian cellist. Kramatorsk-born Maxim Rysanov, shortlisted for a Grammy in 2013, leads a trio with violinist Nikita Boriso-Glebsky and cellist Dóra Kokas on an eight-date tour of Ireland, beginning in Bantry, Co Cork, on Thursday, March 12.

As a violist and a conductor, Rysanov’s CV includes work with the likes of the Mariinsky Orchestra, BBC Symphony Orchestra, and the Moscow Philharmonic.