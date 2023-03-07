Renowned Ukrainian musician to begin Irish tour in Bantry 

As well as the Co Cork date, Maxim Rysanov and his trio will play dates in Dublin and other centres 
Maxim Rysanov, Dóra Kokas, and Nikita Boriso-Glebsky will play eight dates in Ireland.

Tue, 07 Mar, 2023 - 13:55
Des O’Driscoll

A Grammy-nominated Ukrainian musician is about to tour Ireland with a Russian violinist and a Hungarian cellist. Kramatorsk-born Maxim Rysanov, shortlisted for a Grammy in 2013, leads a trio with violinist Nikita Boriso-Glebsky and cellist Dóra Kokas on an eight-date tour of Ireland, beginning in Bantry, Co Cork, on Thursday, March 12.

As a violist and a conductor, Rysanov’s CV includes work with the likes of the Mariinsky Orchestra, BBC Symphony Orchestra, and the Moscow Philharmonic.

The programme will feature work by Mozart, Beethoven and Bulgarian composer Dobrinka Tabakova (whom Rysanov worked with on their Grammy-nominated album on the ECM label in 2013). 

The tour is organised by Music Network - Ireland’s national music touring and development organisation – and also features a specially-commissioned new piece by Irish composer Ed Bennett.

Irish tour dates include:

  • Sun. 12 March, St. Brendan’s Church, Bantry, Co Cork, 3.00pm
  • Tues. 14 March, St. Ann’s Church, Dawson St. Dublin,7.30pm 
  • Wed. 15 March, Pavilion Theatre, Dun Laoghaire, Dublin, 8.00pm
  • Thurs. 16 March, Parade Tower, Kilkenny Castle, Kilkenny, 8.00pm
  • Fri. 17 March, Courthouse Arts Centre, Tinahely, Wicklow, 8.00pm 
  • Sat. 18 March, The Dock, Carrick-On-Shannon, Leitrim, 8.00pm
  • Sun. 19 March, Regional Cultural Centre, Letterkenny, Donegal, 4.00pm 
  • Tues. 21 March, Station house, Clifden, Galway, 8.00pm

