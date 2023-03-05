Book Review: Desert Island Discs' best interviews show up the programme's bulletproof nature

In 1941, Roy Plomley, a jobbing actor and broadcaster, was at home in his pyjamas when he came up with a simple idea for a radio programme.

Invite a famous person to imagine they are about to be castaway to a desert island, ask them what eight tracks they would want to take with them and explore how that music shaped and reflected their lives.

Plomley pitched his idea to the BBC and today Desert Island Discs is the world’s longest-running radio interview show, attracting guests ranging from David Attenborough to Steven Spielberg.

Initially, the inventor of the show didn’t want to present it, but over 43 years Plomley hosted 1,784 editions of Desert Island Discs. He died 17 days after his final interview was broadcast.

Published to mark the 80th anniversary of the bulletproof programme, The Definitive Desert Island Discs is a joyride through the show’s illustrious archive.

Ian Gittins, a music journalist, selects 80 interviews, places the guests in context, transcribes the most absorbing parts of the exchanges, lists their music choices and, occasionally, speaks to castaways about their experience of appearing on the show.

In one of those follow-up interviews, the screenwriter Russell T Davies articulates an essential aspect of the programme’s appeal: “It lays open a person’s life.” In 2022, a self-deprecating Bono spoke movingly about how after the sudden death of his mother, Iris, when he was 14, the U2 frontman “wrote songs to get back to her”.

He is one of three Irish guests who are included in this collection.

Music journalist Ian Gittins, author of 'The Definitive Desert Island Discs'

Sharon Horgan confessed that her writing for TV is a way of examining the complicated parts of her life “I haven’t fully worked out”.

When asked, in 2012, about dealing with his celebrity status, Terry Wogan offered a perspective that seemed to encapsulate the late broadcaster: “It should be within your heart to be nice to people if they’re being nice to you.”

Meanwhile, the breadth of Van Morrison’s audience is revealed in the stark differences between two castaways who chose his music: backbench Tory MP (in 2005) Boris Johnson (“You can overdose on him”) and Bruce Springsteen (“ Astral Weeks made me trust in beauty and gave me a sense of the divine”).

Despite more than 3,500 editions of the programme, Desert Island Discs has only had five hosts.

Where Plomley focused on a pleasant chat with his guests, his successor Michael Parkinson wanted to understand how their music choices informed their lives.

Sue Lawley, the host from 1988-2006, employed her news journalism background to interrogate guests while Kirsty Young and Lauren Laverne use simple-sounding questions to plumb the psychology of their castaways.

It’s easy to pick interviews you think should’ve been included, such as novelist David Mitchell describing how he befriended his stammer by regarding it “as a fellow passenger in my mind”.

Still, in the daunting task of choosing from 80 years of interviews Gittins assembles a panorama of voices and captures the alchemical ingredient of the show: the feeling that we’re eavesdropping on an intimate conversation where the host empathically encourages the castaway to reveal themselves.

At the end of each interview, the guest picks a luxury item to take with them to the desert island. The choices are often very telling: marijuana (Norman Mailer), silk underwear (Helen Mirren), a machete (Keith Richards), a pizza oven (Sophia Loren).

When Dame Edna Everage chose her bridesmaid, Madge Allsop, Sue Lawley told the dame she had to pick an inanimate object.

“I can assure you Madge is an inanimate object,” replied Dame Edna. “When I saw her last, she was pretty much comatose.”