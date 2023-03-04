Book Review: Making cross-border connections make an adventurous life-story for Tarka King

IT WOULD be unfair and certainly ungracious to describe Tarka King as a relic — a definition he refuted soundly by living a thoroughly modern life, enlivened, and constrained, in almost equal measure by his family history. Nevertheless, it is not hard to imagine that the life he records here is an increasingly implausible option for anyone rooted on this island. He may not be a relic, but it is likely that he stands, or stood, at the head of a quickly shortening queue. The scions of Anglo-Irish families, no matter how diverse, may not today be as attracted to habits or careers their forefathers embraced. That moving away, that change of tack, may have been exacerbated by the make-your-mind-up intolerance underpinning an increasingly rejected Brexit. However, survival is in the marrow of many Anglo-Irish families and Ireland is all the better for that.

A remote relative of Winston Churchill through the wartime leader’s part Iroquois grandmother Mrs Leonard Jerome — who was known in the family as Sitting Bull — King served in Britain’s Household Calvary during the very darkest days of the North’s Troubles all the while turning a blind eye — at the very least — to the smugglers so familiar with the opportunities his borderland farm offered. He was occasionally advised by local gardaí that it might be a good time to take a holiday, advice he gladly took so he and his immediate family survived those violent, poisoned days. That cancer forced King and his wife to leave Monaghan and live in Dorset for more than a decade and run their farm as absentees.

Indeed, that traditional border business — smuggling — introduces one of the most perceptive characters in the book: The Monaghan businessman who, at the April 2016 funeral of King’s uncle Jack who had died in his 100th year in his bed in his mid-Ulster family seat at Castle Leslie, asked, months before the Brexit vote, if a yard and an “auld shed” abutting the border might be rented in the event of a leave vote. “We’d be back in business if this Brexit thing comes off,” he winked.

This is the kind of crystal ball that creates fortunes, legally or otherwise. That was, and probably is, the lighter side of the realities of the writer’s adult locale as some neighbours who shared an Anglo-Irish genealogy were murdered in that last outbreak of ethnic cleansing in Ireland.

Like many of his background and age — King was born in 1949 — he had a father who was remade by Second World War experiences, which were not conducive to what might be called a woke, touchy-feely relationship today. Nevertheless, he describes a childhood idyll just outside Oranmore in Galway, or as it is described “in the heart of fox hunting country”. Among the first memories of that childhood shared are the litany of radio diktats from Archbishop John Charles McQuaid, the anti-Semite demagogue who asserted, and was granted, such authority in this country more than half a century ago. That presence, one so inimical to King’s family’s worldview, was balanced by the enriching freedoms an adventurous boy might find along Galway’s magical coastline.

In those days newspapers often carried photographs of young men or women dispatched to Africa to spread Christianity. It was not unusual to see a twenty-something, well-scrubbed missionary with a bundle of hurleys under an arm as if the completion of God’s work required the conversion of Hutus to ground hurling. If hurling was an imagined front-door key for missionaries, then horses were an all-areas-pass for many Anglo-Irishmen abroad. Whether socialising across Ireland or with Britain’s fox hunts, leading a British army pack of drag hounds while on a two-year tour of duty in Cyprus, horses carried their riders to far more important realisations than geographical destinations. This posting at Dhekelia sometimes involving the kind of espionage work undertaken by his writer mother Anita Leslie during the Second World War. King was sometimes sent to Beirut as bait to flush out as-yet unidentified Soviet agents. By playing the innocent he was able to unearth unknown spooks from the plush surroundings of the Levant. Fox hunting but on an elevated plane.

Author Tarka King became very familiar with Sefton, one of the horses that survived the June 1982 Hyde Park IRA bomb; this caused him conflict as he knew from experience that without urgent and profound social reform in Northern Ireland the atrocities would continue.

In what, considering his Monaghan background, must have been a great and tragic irony for King, he became very familiar with Sefton, one of the horses that survived the June 1982 Hyde Park IRA bomb in which three soldiers were killed and a fourth died later. It is not too difficult to understand how these terrible events caused conflict for King as he knew from experience that without urgent and profound social reform in Northern Ireland the atrocities would continue. Indeed, when he expressed that view in an officers’ mess conversation, he was summoned to a high consistory of security handlers and civil servants to account for his anti-establishment beliefs. He did so convincingly and with authority. Maybe, like many others with his experience and credibility he made, unknowingly, a small contribution to changing attitudes that eventually led to today’s relative peace.

After his military career King occasionally worked as a business fixer. On one of his adventures, this time in Kazakhstan working with Japanese and Danish oil speculators, he won the attention of a bored local minister when he told him that his mother was once married to a Tsarist cavalry officer who had been a successful showjumper. Unknowingly, he had found the local politician’s real love — horses — and doors once closed swung open. King was invited to hunt foxes with golden eagles from horseback but had to decline because of simmering difficulties involving his employers’ taste for Italian supercars. That relationship with Japanese businessmen found King on the periphery of a fraud case involving a London antiques dealer who claimed she paid a Macroom-based company more than £650,000 as a deposit for Lamborghini cars in 1990 but the cars were never delivered. Our Supreme Court upheld a High Court award of £677,000 to the London dealer so King was on the winning side.

One of the worthwhile lessons of this interesting book is how connections can lubricate an adventurous life. King, or his father the submariner and round the world yachtsman or his mother the ascendancy author-cum-spy, knew someone in nearly every city in the world no matter how far flung. If they did not, King’s army connections were usually enough to find a bed or a dig-out for a few nights. More than an old pals’ Airbnb these connections often became steppingstones to once out-of-reach objectives.

It is almost unimaginable that a book of this sweep should be error-free and this is no exception. King’s education in England, one he may not have enjoyed, may be responsible for getting the names of Irish figures wrong — Micheal O’Hehir and Éamon de Valera. And Muckross House is not in Cork as he, a man alive to the sharpness of borders, should know. A serious publisher like Unicorn should have the resources to provide proper editing and supports for their authors. It is unfortunate too that there is no index to help navigate myriad characters and locations.

Nevertheless, this enjoyable book ends, despite the inevitable family contretemps over family land, on an optimistic note. King has taken up the cause of reopening the Ulster Canal as a catalyst for stability and economic opportunity. This led to one of the more memorable and deeply symbolic encounters in the book when King met Martin McGuinness and, in a few minutes, convinced him of the opportunity latent in the disused canal. It, like hurleys and horses in different settings, might rejuvenate a corner of Ireland so well and lovingly described in this very engaging memoir.