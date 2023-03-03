Gig review: Young Fathers impress amidst celebrity guests at the Olympia, Dublin

Young Fathers, Olympia, Dublin

Wednesday, March 1,★★★★☆

By the end of Young Fathers’ sold out show at Dublin’s Olympia Theatre - their first show in Ireland in almost five years - Kayus Bonkole is in the stalls at the side, gyrating and dancing in the face of Hollywood royalty Tilda Swinton and Michael Shannon. They’d been spotted just before the band started and had people scrolling through their IMDB pages to figure out why they were in Ireland. Throughout the show they were as captivated by Young Fathers as we are watching their films.

Young Fathers took a break after the release of 2018’s Cocoa Sugar and its arduous touring schedule; said hiatus growing due to the covid pandemic which put all bands’ touring plans off the road. It had been so long that you might forget just how exhilarating the Scottish three piece are live. They are touring their fourth album, Heavy Heavy, a celebratory album not far removed from the tenets of gospel - music as joyous union. But as always with Young Fathers, anger simmers underneath the surface.

They open on Wednesday night with the record’s standout track, 'I See', an explosive tirade about Brexit, and follow it with 'Queen is Dead', and 'Wow', the chorus of which goes: “What a time to be alive.” They know exactly what they’re doing.

Kayus Bankole of Young Fathers climbs to the stageside boxes at the Olympia, to the delight of Tilda Swinton and Michael Shannon.

Bankole, producer Graham Hastings, and Alloysious Massaquoi met in their teens and performed at clubs around Edinburgh. Theirs is a controlled chaos of kinetic energy. Look over here at Bankole juking while staring out the front row; see the growling Hastings in the background fiddling with various noises and knobs; spot the well-heeled Massaquoi spinning on the spot or adding splashes of drums.

Since they were last year, the live band has grown too, with two vocalists adding to the gospel/church-like atmosphere and support act Callum Easter on guitar and various other instruments, all while a tubthumping standing drummer in the background moves as well as anyone.

The Heavy Heavy setlist additions, such as the 'Rice' and 'Geronimo', already seem like old favourites. Though the vocals live are often hard to distinguish on the night, there’s such a frisson of excitement on the likes of 'Shame' and 'Get Up' that you just want to - well, as the latter says - do the right thing and have a party.

They don’t overstay their welcome, there’s no encore, and plenty of old favourites are missing from the setlist. But still, no one is complaining at the end. There’s no doubt Young Fathers are one of the best live acts around.