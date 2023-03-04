Radio Highlights: Calling the curlew home on LyricFM; R na G live from UCC

RADIO REWIND

Dancing in the Disco: The Story of the Sultans of Ping

The 'To Here Knows When' Podcast, all podcast providers

Music journalist and historian Paul McDermott's oral history of Leeside punks The Sultans of Ping, 30 years on from the success of debut album Casual Sex in the Cineplex, is available now as part of his Irish music-history podcast.

SATURDAY

Opera Night

LyricFM, 7pm

Donizetti’s La Favorita was voted by listeners across the world as a favourite — must hear — from the wonderful treasure trove of the Metropolitan Opera, New York archives.

Ground Breakers

Newstalk, 9pm

Margaret MacCurtain — The Troublesome Nun: An insight into the life of a historian, feminist, teacher, human rights activist, and nun — a woman who changed the narrative of Irish history forever.

SUNDAY

The Lyric Feature

LyricFM, 6pm

Calling the Curlew Home: Ireland is on the verge of losing its population of breeding curlew, but could our songs, stories and art help us to save it?

An Stát Úr Nua

R na G, 7pm

Economic and business matters for the Irish state are the focus of this week's edition of the State-centenary documentary.

MONDAY

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Writer Nicole Flattery on new novel Nothing Special; composer Neil O'Connor discusses the life and legacy of Seán O'Riada, ahead of a NCH performance of his own reinterpretations of the great man's work.

CAKE

RTÉ Jr, 7pm

The crew hit up the skatepark in Cork city to discuss everything from tricks to threads with local skaters — and we discover what happens when a classical music composer, an artist and some skaters collide in Dublin city centre.

For Those I Love at Electric Picnic 2022; post-Choice interview revisited on The Alternative; Tuesday, 11pm; 2FM. Pic: Paddy Cartwright

TUESDAY

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Journalist Cristin Leach holds court on the BBC's Becoming Freda Kahlo.

Anansi’s Web

RTÉ Jr, 7pm

Every superhero needs an origin story — so why would a story-weaving, mischief-making, West African Spider-God be any different? Having followed Anansi’s web around the world, it’s time for the kids to meet the spider himself.

The Alternative

2FM, 11pm

As the RTÉ Choice Music Prize approaches, Dan Hegarty revisits an interview with last year's winner, Dublin electronic musician and spoken-word artist For Those I Love.

WEDNESDAY

The Alternative

2FM, 11pm

To mark the 10th anniversary of Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds’ 15th album Push The Sky Away, Dan Hegarty presents live highlights of a show recorded at the Admiralpalast, Berlin.

THURSDAY

Kidcast

RTÉ Jr, 7pm

Kids' magazine heads to Clerihan National School in County Tipperary, to hear about the work they’ve been doing around climate change and nature.

FRIDAY

An Saol ó Dheas

R na G, 12pm

Broadcasting live from Cork, Helen Ní Shé is joined by UCC students to discuss the 2023 edition of their literary journal Breac, which comes out this month.

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Paul Whitington, Ruth Barton, John Maguire, and Tara Brady discuss the upcoming Oscar awards — and its Irish contingent of nominees.

Lyric Live

LyricFM, 7pm

Leonard Slatkin returns to Ireland to conduct the National Symphony Orchestra with music from three American greats, and Olga Kern joins the orchestra to perform Rachmaninov's Piano Concerto No 3.