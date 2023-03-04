Radio Highlights: Calling the curlew home on LyricFM; R na G live from UCC

Music journalist and historian Paul McDermott's oral history of Leeside punks The Sultans of Ping, 30 years on from the success of debut album, is available now as part of his Irish music-history podcast.
Donizetti’swas voted by listeners across the world as a favourite — must hear — from the wonderful treasure trove of the Metropolitan Opera, New York archives.
Margaret MacCurtain — The Troublesome Nun: An insight into the life of a historian, feminist, teacher, human rights activist, and nun — a woman who changed the narrative of Irish history forever.
Calling the Curlew Home: Ireland is on the verge of losing its population of breeding curlew, but could our songs, stories and art help us to save it?
Economic and business matters for the Irish state are the focus of this week's edition of the State-centenary documentary.
Writer Nicole Flattery on new novelcomposer Neil O'Connor discusses the life and legacy of Seán O'Riada, ahead of a NCH performance of his own reinterpretations of the great man's work.
The crew hit up the skatepark in Cork city to discuss everything from tricks to threads with local skaters — and we discover what happens when a classical music composer, an artist and some skaters collide in Dublin city centre.
Journalist Cristin Leach holds court on the BBC's.
Every superhero needs an origin story — so why would a story-weaving, mischief-making, West African Spider-God be any different? Having followed Anansi’s web around the world, it’s time for the kids to meet the spider himself.
As the RTÉ Choice Music Prize approaches, Dan Hegarty revisits an interview with last year's winner, Dublin electronic musician and spoken-word artist For Those I Love.
To mark the 10th anniversary of Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds’ 15th album, Dan Hegarty presents live highlights of a show recorded at the Admiralpalast, Berlin.
Kids' magazine heads to Clerihan National School in County Tipperary, to hear about the work they’ve been doing around climate change and nature.
Broadcasting live from Cork, Helen Ní Shé is joined by UCC students to discuss the 2023 edition of their literary journal, which comes out this month.
Paul Whitington, Ruth Barton, John Maguire, and Tara Brady discuss the upcoming Oscar awards — and its Irish contingent of nominees.
Leonard Slatkin returns to Ireland to conduct the National Symphony Orchestra with music from three American greats, and Olga Kern joins the orchestra to perform Rachmaninov's.