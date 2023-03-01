10 books for March: Sebastian Barry, Margaret Atwood, Liz Nugent...  

Old God’s Time, by Sebastian Barry (March 2)

Recently retired policeman Tom Kettle has moved to a new home overlooking the Irish Sea. When two former colleagues turn up at his door with questions about a decades-old case, he finds himself pulled into the darkest currents of his past.

Nothing Special, by Nicole Flattery (March 2)

Fold It Calm: Simple Origami to Quieten Your Mind, by Li Kim Goh (March 2)

Li Kim Goh’s paper-folding skills gained over 1.2 million followers on YouTube and TikTok and she has shared some relaxing paper folding projects for all abilities. It includes all the origami techniques you need to know, plus 25 beautiful models to create, including the classic paper crane.

Catfish Rolling by Clara Kumagai (March 2)

Magic-realism blends with Japanese myth and legend in this debut about grief, memory, time and an earthquake that shook a nation, written by Kumagai who was born in Vancouver, raised in Galway and is now based in Tokyo.

Strange Sally Diamond, by Liz Nugent (March 2)

As she begins to discover the horrors of her childhood, recluse Sally steps into the world for the first time, making new friends, finding independence, and learning that people don't always mean what they say.

Old Babes in the Wood, by Margaret Atwood (March 5)

Acclaimed writer Atwood’s latest selection of stories feature beloved cats, a confused snail, a cabal of elderly female academics, and an alien tasked with retelling human fairy tales, plus it includes the return of her beloved characters Nell & Tig.

Wild Embrace, by Anja Murray (March 9)

Ecologist and Irish Examiner Outdoors columnist Murray explores the joy of foraging, the marvels of Irish birds, the roles of our native trees in environmental regeneration, nature at night and in the city, and much more in her book.

Friendaholic, by Elizabeth Day (March 16)

Day slowly realised that trying to be a good friend was often to the detriment of her own boundaries and mental health. In Friendaholic, she unpacks the significance and evolution of friendship, from ghosting to frenemies and everything in between.

Dirty Laundry, by Disha Bose (March 24)

Bose revolutionises age-old ideas of love and deceit in her twisty debut which focuses on the murder of a seemingly-perfect wife and mother Ciara in a small Irish village and how everyone in her life seems to have something to gain from Ciara’s death.

How to buy a home in Ireland, by Ciarán Mulqueen (March 30)

Ciarán Mulqueen, creator of the property social media account Crazy House Prices, answers all the questions and queries you have about buying houses and brings together the tips and insights you need to know to begin – and end – your purchasing journey.