Dancing with the Stars recap: Final whistle for Shane Byrne, as Brooke scores perfect 30

It was the final whistle for Shane Byrne this week, as the rugby legend became the latest celebrity to leave Dancing with the Stars.

The former Ireland hooker found himself in the bottom two with Panti Bliss, but the drag queen managed to pull it out of the bag to face another week.

Despite receiving very positive feedback from the judges for his American Smooth to Luck Be A Lady Tonight, the 51-year-old had received just 22 points, the lowest score of the night.

The rugby legend said he was "so glad" he had done the competition.

"Life is all about experiences... this has been one hell of an experience."

Kevin McGahern performs with Laura Nolan

Elsewhere, comedian Kevin McGahern impressed with a foxtrot to Elton John’s Rocketman. Head judge Loraine Barry said the dance was “all about using your feet, having that great connection with Laura, the beautiful frame.. and I saw a lot of that tonight”.

Judge Arthur Gourounlian, meanwhile, said the comedian had blossomed into “a beautiful, gentle dancer.”

He scored 24.

Suzanne Jackson with her Dance Partner Michael Danilczuk during Dancing With The Stars Series 6

Influencer Suzanne Jackson had a hard week last week, finding herself in the dance-off, but it was a stunning comeback this week for the So Sue Me businesswoman. After dancing a Gatsby-esque Charlestown with pro partner Michael Danilczuk, the judges were falling over themselves to offer positive feedback.

“It looks like you just left Broadway,” judge Arthur said.

“You won’t get swivels any better than that, anywhere,” judge Brian Redmond added.

Speaking to presenter Doireann Garrihy side stage, 38-year-old Jackson said she had decided this week, “I am just going to let loose, I don’t care if I am cringey”. It paid off – she walked away with two 10s from Loraine and Arthur, scoring 29 overall.

Glee Star Damian McGinty with his dance partner Kylee Vincent

Next up, it was Glee star Damian McGinty who took on the Paso Doble to Sweet Child O’Mine by Guns N’ Roses. Judge Brian said it was “glorious,” while Arthur said it gave him “goosebumps”.

“Tonight, you brought out a dynamic energy we haven’t seen from you before,” head judge Loraine said. “This was a really fabulous performance.”

He nabbed a 10 from Arthur, scoring 28 overall.

Singer Brooke Scullion with dance partner Robert Rowinski

Brooke Scullion has been impressing the judges and viewers since week one but on Sunday, she blew everyone away with her contemporary ballroom routine to Running Up That Hill by Kate Bush. Judge Arthur said her performance showcased “eight weeks of hard work in one routine.”

“The lifts, the lines, the freedom, that ending.... simply flawless,” he said, while head judge Loraine called it “breathtaking”.

Last week, judge Brian had told the That’s Rich singer he felt there was “still something missing” from her performances – tonight he said, he finally got what he was looking for.

“Phenomenal,” he said.

She scored a perfect 30 - the first of the series.

Panti Bliss and Denys Samson during Dancing With The Stars

Panti Bliss danced a tango to Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! By Abba – with a little bit of disco in the middle. “Only you can do tango to Abba,” judge Arthur said. “It wasn’t your traditional tango,” he acknowledged, “but it was memorable.”

Unsurprisingly, judge Brian wasn’t as impressed, saying he was thinking “gimme, gimme gimme, a little more tango.” However, the tango that was in it, was “really good” he said.

Head judge Loraine was struggling to stop laughing after Panti and Denys’ “walk-around” after their performance – apparently, they were copying something Loraine used to do. Panti scored 25.

Carl Mullan and dance partner Emily Barker closed the show with a Gangnam Style salsa.

“You had an amazing amount of energy,” she said, calling one of his lists “sensational”.

Judge Arthur said it was one of the “funnest numbers” he’d ever seen on Dancing with the Stars.

“This is the type of performance that sort of makes me redundant,” judge Brian said. “I just don’t know what to say.” Mullan finished the night with a score of 23.