First Dates recap: Names forgotten, but love still blooms for Clodagh from Tralee 

James and Natalie

First through the Gibson’s doors tonight is James from Dublin.

The 37-year-old believes he ticks lots of the boxes; tall, tattoos, has his own business – he even used to be “one of those topless guys” in Abercrombie & Fitch. But, he says, some women don’t realise that when you have those traits it can be a sign of some other ones too..

“Arrogant, loud, intimidating,” he says, when asked what his dating feedback has been in the past.

“I am here because I’ve a 100% failure rate.” "I've had like three serious relationships. I was dumped in all three of them.”

Natalie, First Dates Ireland

The self-confessed “picky” dater says he’s exhausted the dating apps – but will Natalie, 31, float his boat?

“People tell me that I'm hard, I'm difficult. I get itchy feet and I get bored,” the South African says. Well, here we go...

The pair start their night off with some ‘get lucky’ cocktails and chat about James’ main loves (boxing and Muay Thai), their past dating lives and having “no filter”.

Thankfully, this time James’ feedback is much better by the night’s end.

“He was really chatty, a nice sense of humour as well.” Asked whether she’d like to see him romantically again she quipped, “I wouldn’t say no”. He said yes.

Clodagh and Francis

Clodagh, First Dates Ireland

Clodagh, 25, from Tralee says she has never been on a “date date” so she doesn’t know what to expect tonight.

She's paired up with soft-spoken Francis, 28, who turns out to be a massive heavy metal fan, and Pokeman enthusiast. The latter is a box tick for Clodagh, who has a Pokeman tattoo, which is a tick for Francis who loves tatoos....

The two appear to be hitting it off, but there’s a potentially very awkward moment when Francis comes back from the bathroom and admits he’s forgotten his date’s name.

We have to hand it to him, he could have been cute and asked one of the waiters to find out – but he’s upfront and apologetic.

He needn't have feared because it turns out – Clodagh has also forgotten his name!

Fran, First Dates Ireland

“And aren’t you glad...,” Francis says laughing.

“In fairness, I didn’t think I’d be asked!” Clodagh protests.

At the end of the night, Clodagh says she fancied her date and could see herself “walking next to him” but admits she has a feeling he might have seen her as friend-only material...

Thankfully she’s pleasantly surprised when he says yes to another date.

Nick and Ryan

Belfast man Ryan says he's the "unlucky in love" sort.

"I've been engaged twice," the 46-year-old says.

"I've come to the First Dates restaurant to find love. Wedding, church bells, everything."

He's paired up with Nick, 35, from Carlow who is fed up with younger men who want him to "be their daddy".

Their date gets off to a pretty rocky start when Ryan asks Nick to guess how old he looks.

Ryan, First Dates Ireland

"36 or 37," Nick responds.

"Okay.. thanks, 46!" Ryan beams.

Unfortunately, when it's time for him to guess he goes with 38.

"I am 35," Ryan says.

"No you're not," Nick says, stretching the painful moment out further. "Gosh..."

Thankfully, it can only improve from here.

The duo bond over their respective journeys of coming to accept themselves and realising their own worth, the Wim Hof method and sea swimming.

At the end of the night, Nick says he'd like to "get to know" Ryan more - and maybe even get into the sea in the winter with him.

Ryan said they had "loads in common" but he felt they might be better suited as friends.

Nick said while he would have said yes - he's happy to just be friends too.

Mikey and Alana

Mikey, First Dates Ireland

Finally tonight, we meet Mikey, 20, from Mayo who says he could "bullshit for Ireland."

His ideal woman would look like Olivia Rodrigo and whatever they end up being interested in, he'll probably be able to keep up the chat.

"Music, movies, sports, gossip, general life, Love Island, I'll talk about anything."

He's paired up with Alana, 20, who admits she always "chickens out" on dates.

"I am a scadey cat," she says, "I think I just need a push."

The Meath beauty said she can be "shy enough," but she doesn't want it to stop her from having fun.

They have a chat about childhood bullying, insecurity, TikTok and self-confidence.

We don't see much of their date, but we do endure a few painful moments of Alana getting serenaded by Mikey, who sings a few too many bars of Picture This' Take My Hand.

But, maybe she liked it! It's a yes from both to date number 2.

First Dates Ireland airs Thursdays at 9:30pm on RTÉ 2