Sisters was inspired by the characters of Martha and Mary in the Bible 
Declan Hassett delighted to see revival of his Sisters play 

Fionula Linehan and Catherine Mahon Buckley in rehearsal for Sisters, by Declan Hassett. Picture: Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision

Wed, 22 Feb, 2023 - 21:30
Colette Sheridan

A new production of Declan Hassett’s play, Sisters, will be staged at the Cork Arts Theatre. But unlike the original production with the late Anna Manahan playing it as a one-hander, director Pat Talbot is presenting the play as a two hander. It stars Fionula Linehan as Martha and Catherine Mahon-Buckley as Mary.

The play, first staged at the Everyman in 2005 during Cork’s tenure as European Capital of Culture, was inspired by the Bible story of Martha and Mary.

“Martha was always stuck in the kitchen while Mary was seated at the feet of the Lord,” says Hassett, also a former arts editor of the Irish Examiner. “As a young boy, it struck me that this was not right.” 

Having been asked to write a biography of the late Tony Award-winning actress, Anna Manahan, Hassett felt he wouldn’t have the time to do it but mentioned that he would write a play for Waterford-born Manahan who had semi-retired.

 “I said that to her going out the gate of her house on a Friday. The following Monday I was at my desk at 9am when she rang me to ask how it was going.” 

Declan Hassett pictured in Blackpool Shopping Centre near the statue of Jack Lynch. Picture: Dan Linehan
Declan Hassett pictured in Blackpool Shopping Centre near the statue of Jack Lynch. Picture: Dan Linehan

She stayed on Hassett’s case until he had the play completed. The Blackrock man decided to write about two sisters in the Ireland of the 1950s. 

Martha awaits Mary so they can celebrate Martha’s birthday together. While waiting for her sister, Martha remembers a challenging life and the different paths taken by the siblings.

In the original production, Manahan delivered two consecutive monologues from the two characters. What emerges from Martha’s story is that she got left at home, unloved by her mother, who used to say it didn’t take much of a brain to stack a supermarket shelf, referring to her daughter’s job. 

While her father loved Martha and she idolised him, the mother was always very hard on her. However, the mother loved Mary, a school teacher in Dublin, who would have a decent pension.

“The father and mother have died but basically, the play is about the continuing tension between the sisters,” says Hassett. 

 Sisters toured Ireland and it was performed at the Colorado Festival of World Theatre, followed by a five-week run off Broadway. It was subsequently performed by the late actress, Gerry McLoughlin, at the Everyman.

Writing from the female perspective came relatively easy to Hassett. He received a letter from a feminist who said he had shown sensitivity and an understanding of women in his play. He says he was strongly influenced by his mother “who had a kind of steel about her.”

 Hassett, who expressed regret at the closing of Corcadorca theatre company in Cork, is a fan of story-telling theatre. “The three great influences of that are John B Keane, Brian Friel and JM Synge.”

 He says he doesn’t get to the theatre much these days. A former trainee priest, who also studied science for a year at UCC when he thought he wanted to be a pharmacist, Hassett says the four-and-a-half years he spent at the Columban Missionaries in Navan grounded him. Aged 83, he says his “very practical faith” keeps him going.

Pat Talbot,  director of Sisters.  Picture: Cillian Kelly
Pat Talbot,  director of Sisters.  Picture: Cillian Kelly

Pat Talbot, who was artistic director of the Everyman when Sisters had its premiere, says the previous actors did a fine job of portraying the two sisters. "But I remember saying to Declan if there was any reason why two actors couldn’t play the two sisters.” 

And so, this production will see two stalwarts of Cork theatre playing very different characters.

“In the original, it was essentially two consecutive monologues," says Talbot. "I was interested in the idea of overlapping the two stories. They’re almost parallel. It has become a different animal. It’s exactly the same play but having two actors just creates a different dynamic.”

 Talbot is optimistic about the state of theatre although Covid took its toll, he says. “The return of going to the theatre has been a slow process. But I think locally, and indeed nationally, we turned a corner around the beginning of autumn last year.” 

  • Sisters is at the Cork Arts Theatre from March 1-11

Ireland In 50 Albums, No 6: Astral Weeks, by Van Morrison

