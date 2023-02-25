Question of Taste: Paddy Keenan, musician 

A founding member of the Bothy Band, uilleann piper Paddy Keenan was born in Trim, Co Meath. He currently lives in Shangarry, Co Tipperary, and upcoming gigs include DeBarras in Clonakilty, Co Cork, on Friday, Feb 24.
The Town House [by Norah Lofts], an old book I read when I was 16. A friend found it and sent it to me recently.
The Durrells.
Session last Friday with the neigbhours at Buddies pub in Tipperary.
Jazz guitarist Dave Black from St Louis.
Games People Play.
A free concert by the Rolling Stones in 1969 in Hyde Park, London.
I don’t watch much - only the news. Otherwise, it's mostly Netflix and documentaries and movies.
Joe Cocker, John Lennon, Elvis.
Linda, Dolly and Emmy.
Irish festival In Boston college in the 1990s, with Seamus Connolly.