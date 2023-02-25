Question of Taste: Paddy Keenan, musician 

A founding member of the Bothy Band, uilleann piper Paddy Keenan was born in Trim, Co Meath. He currently lives in Shangarry, Co Tipperary, and upcoming gigs include DeBarras in Clonakilty, Co Cork, on Friday, Feb 24.

Best recent book you've read and what you liked about it:

The Town House [by Norah Lofts], an old book I read when I was 16. A friend found it and sent it to me recently.

Best recent film or TV show:

The Durrells.

Best recent gig you’ve seen:

Session last Friday with the neigbhours at Buddies pub in Tipperary.

Best piece of music you’ve been listening to lately (new or old):

Jazz guitarist Dave Black from St Louis.

First ever piece of music that really moved you:

Games People Play.

The best gig you've ever seen (if you had to pick one!):

A free concert by the Rolling Stones in 1969 in Hyde Park, London.

Tell us about your TV viewing:

I don’t watch much - only the news. Otherwise, it's mostly Netflix and documentaries and movies.

You're curating your dream festival – which three artists are on the bill, living or dead?

Joe Cocker, John Lennon, Elvis.

Your best/most famous celebrity encounter:

Linda, Dolly and Emmy.

You can portal back to any cultural event or music era – where, when?

Irish festival In Boston college in the 1990s, with Seamus Connolly.