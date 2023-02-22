Proms series at Cork Opera House to feature music from Beethoven, Broadway and The Beatles 

The Cork Proms is set to take place over five nights in April at the city’s Opera House. At the launch on Tuesday night at the Emmet Place venue, details were revealed of the three strands of the series: Beethoven, Broadway, and The Beatles.
The Beethoven night on April 6 will feature the Cork Opera House Concert Orchestra, conducted by John O’Brien, playing the German composer’s popular Symphony No. 3 Eroica, and Symphony No. 5 in C Minor.
As the name suggests, the Broadway concerts (Saturday, April 8, and Easter Sunday, April 9) will feature hits from classic American musical theatre. Soprano Majella Cullagh and baritone Joe Corbett will lead a cast of singers through songs such as ‘Don’t Rain On My Parade’, ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’, and ‘All That Jazz’.
Finally, the Beatles’ nights (April 12 and 13) will have the likes of Wallis Bird, Jack O’Rourke, and Emma Nash providing interpretations of Fab Four hits such as ‘Hey Jude’, ‘Here Comes the Sun’, and ‘Norwegian Wood’.
All of the concerts will feature the Cork Opera House Concert Orchestra, and the series has been curated by Wayne Jordan, the Dublin-born director/producer who first collaborated with the Leeside venue on ProdiJIG: The Revolution in 2016.
“The beauty of Proms is that it is a festival of music for everyone,” said Cork Opera House CEO, Eibhlín Gleeson. “Audiences will leave having heard something familiar as well as something they’ve never heard before, and will hopefully have fallen a little more in love with our Concert Orchestra as a result."