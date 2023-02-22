Proms series at Cork Opera House to feature music from Beethoven, Broadway and The Beatles 

The Cork Proms is set to take place over five nights in April at the city’s Opera House. At the launch on Tuesday night at the Emmet Place venue, details were revealed of the three strands of the series: Beethoven, Broadway, and The Beatles.

The Beethoven night on April 6 will feature the Cork Opera House Concert Orchestra, conducted by John O’Brien, playing the German composer’s popular Symphony No. 3 Eroica, and Symphony No. 5 in C Minor.