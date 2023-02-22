Proms series at Cork Opera House to feature music from Beethoven, Broadway and The Beatles 

The series of concerts in April will showcase some of the best of the city's musical talents across various genres
Proms series at Cork Opera House to feature music from Beethoven, Broadway and The Beatles 

Singers Emma Nash  and Majella McCullagh at the launch of the Cork Proms 2023 concert series at Cork Opera House.  Picture: Darragh Kane

Wed, 22 Feb, 2023 - 12:30
Des O’Driscoll

The Cork Proms is set to take place over five nights in April at the city’s Opera House. At the launch on Tuesday night at the Emmet Place venue, details were revealed of the three strands of the series: Beethoven, Broadway, and The Beatles.

The Beethoven night on April 6 will feature the Cork Opera House Concert Orchestra, conducted by John O’Brien, playing the German composer’s popular Symphony No. 3 Eroica, and Symphony No. 5 in C Minor.

As the name suggests, the Broadway concerts (Saturday, April 8, and Easter Sunday, April 9) will feature hits from classic American musical theatre. Soprano Majella Cullagh and baritone Joe Corbett will lead a cast of singers through songs such as ‘Don’t Rain On My Parade’, ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’, and ‘All That Jazz’.

Composer John O’Brien and singer Laoise Leahy at the launch of the Cork Proms 2023 concert series.
Composer John O’Brien and singer Laoise Leahy at the launch of the Cork Proms 2023 concert series.

Finally, the Beatles’ nights (April 12 and 13) will have the likes of Wallis Bird, Jack O’Rourke, and Emma Nash providing interpretations of Fab Four hits such as ‘Hey Jude’, ‘Here Comes the Sun’, and ‘Norwegian Wood’.

All of the concerts will feature the Cork Opera House Concert Orchestra, and the series has been curated by Wayne Jordan, the Dublin-born director/producer who first collaborated with the Leeside venue on ProdiJIG: The Revolution in 2016.

“The beauty of Proms is that it is a festival of music for everyone,” said Cork Opera House CEO, Eibhlín Gleeson. “Audiences will leave having heard something familiar as well as something they’ve never heard before, and will hopefully have fallen a little more in love with our Concert Orchestra as a result."

Out and about at the Proms launch

Alison Arnopp and Evelyn Grant at the Proms launch. Pictures: Darragh Kane
Alison Arnopp and Evelyn Grant at the Proms launch. Pictures: Darragh Kane

Michael Carr and Eimear O’Brien.
Michael Carr and Eimear O’Brien.

Jack O’Rourke and Laoise Leahy at the launch.
Jack O’Rourke and Laoise Leahy at the launch.

Joe Corbett, Delia Webster, and Simon Morgan.
Joe Corbett, Delia Webster, and Simon Morgan.

Glenn Dunlea and Mary O’Donnell.
Glenn Dunlea and Mary O’Donnell.

More in this section

Les SalAmandas Les SalAmandas: International folk collaboration created in Ballydehob
Dublin Film Festival: Jim Sheridan on his new Peter O'Toole documentary  Dublin Film Festival: Jim Sheridan on his new Peter O'Toole documentary 
The Last of Us The Last Of Us recap: Brother meets brother in a flawed family reunion 
<p>GRAHAM NORTON credit Sophia Spring</p>

Graham Norton confirmed as host for Eurovision 2023

READ NOW

Latest

Scene & Heard
Newsletter

Music, film art, culture, books and more from Munster and beyond.......curated weekly by the Irish Examiner Arts Editor.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd