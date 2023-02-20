The Dymphna Altarpiece: Flemish artist portrayed a tragic Irish story 

St Dymphna was a 7th century Irish martyr who is now recognised as patron saint of the mentally ill and victims of incest. In 1505, the Flemish artist Goossen van der Weyden was commissioned by an abbey in Geel, in the Belgian province of Antwerp, to paint a series of scenes from her extraordinary life.
His paintings - known as the Dymphna Altarpiece - are the subject of an exhibition, St Dymphna: The Tragedy of an Irish Princess, at the National Gallery of Ireland.
- St Dymphna: The Tragedy of an Irish Princess is curated by Dr Lizzie Marx and Dr Brendan Rooney and runs at the National Gallery of Ireland, Dublin until May 28. Further information: nationalgallery.ie