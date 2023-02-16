New season of horrors and thrillers to screen at Triskel in  Cork

Cork International Film Festival kicks off its 2023 year-round programme of special screenings with Fear Screen: European Thrillers and Horrors. The season of films launches at the Triskel Arts Centre on Thursday, February 23, and runs weekly until March 16.

SILVER SCREAMS:

Les Diaboliques

1955, dir. Henri-Georges Clouzot, France

From one of the masters of French cinema, LES DIABOLIQUES tells the story of Christina (Vera Clouzot) and Nicole (Simone Signoret), respectively the wife and mistress of a widely despised school principal, as they hatch the perfect plan to kill him. Widely regarded as being a great influence on Hitchcock’s ‘Psycho’ and Polanski’s ‘Repulsion’, LES DIABOLIQUES is a masterpiece of suspense and plot twists, keeping the viewer on the edge of their seat until the very end.

Phenomena

1985, dir. Dario Argento, Italy

Dario Argento is undoubtedly the Master of Horror, directing some of the greatest horror and giallo films ever. PHENOMENA, a tale of a girl who can communicate psychically with insects starring Jennifer Connelly and Donald Pleasence, is one of his finest films from the 1980s, merging supernatural elements into the familiar giallo. The film was treated badly by its US distributors, who cut almost half an hour of footage and changed the name to Creepers, and this version was also released in the UK/Ireland. It fared poorly due to the cuts rendering the film incomprehensible. Since the original, complete version became available it has undergone a reevaluation; the bizarre world of Argento and his masterful set pieces are now available in a gorgeous 4K restoration.

The Vanishing

1988, dir. George Sluizer, Belgium

It is best to know very little about George Sluizer’s thriller, other than it’s about a couple on vacation - the woman goes missing and her partner becomes obsessed with finding her. Highly celebrated at the time of release, it was subsequently remade in the US, albeit very badly and with a changed ending. The original remains a slow-burning, intense thriller, and 35 years later the ending still has the power to shock.

Troll 2

1990, dir. Claudio Fragasso, Italy/USA

Widely considered to be one of the worst films ever made, TROLL 2 is in no way related to the first ‘Troll’ movie, and technically doesn’t even feature any trolls. What it does contain, however, is hammy performances, ridiculously quotable dialogue, and hilariously awful special effects, all of which have gone some way to making this one of the most popular cult movies of the horror genre (even though it is not remotely scary).

More info and tickets (€10.50/€7.50 conc) available here.