Two Cork actors on Rising Stars Ireland list from prestigious film publication  

Prestigious international film industry publication Screen International has revealed the filmmakers and actors selected for the first-ever Rising Stars Ireland talent spotlight - and there's a strong Leeside connection in the initial intake of ten upcoming actors, directors, producers and writers.

Born in Cork and involved with youth theatre from the age of 10, Éanna Hardwicke made his screen debut as Ciarán Hinds’s son in Conor McPherson’s The Eclipse, before studying at The Lir Academy in 2015, subsequently finding roles in Lorcan Finnegan’s feature Vivarium, which shot in Belgium and Ireland, and the acclaimed TV adaptation of Normal People.