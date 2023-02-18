Radio Highlights: Really Good Time in session; remembering Louis Stewart; Karan Casey and Christine Tobin's new albums

SATURDAY

Opera Night

LyricFM, 7pm

David McVicar’s monumental production of Verdi's Don Carlo for the Metropolitan Opera New York returns, now sung in Italian and starring an unbeatable cast of dramatic voices.

Ground Breakers: Catherine McGuinness

Newstalk, 9pm

A look at the life and work of former Supreme Court Judge Catherine McGuinness — the first woman to be appointed Judge of the Circuit Court, going on to become judge of the High Court and the Supreme Court.

SUNDAY

The Lyric Feature

LyricFM, 6pm

Dorothea the Doozy: The life and work of Dorothea Herbert — poet, writer, artist, and proud spinster from Carrick-on-Suir, County Tipperary — is sometimes compared with Jane Austen’s.

An Stát Ur Nua

R na G, 7pm

The work of the Irish state to protect human rights is the theme of this week’s instalment of the State-centenary docuseries.

MONDAY

Go Domhain San Fharraige

R na G, 11am

Dónall Mac Ruairí takes to sea with captain Colm O’Brien, from Inis Bó Finne originally, and his crew, as they go crab fishing 40 miles out from the Donegal coast.

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Jenn Gannon previews Fleishman is in Trouble on Disney+, vocalist/composer Christine Tobin discusses her new album.

CAKE

RTÉ Jr, 7pm

Meeting students from Castleisland who painted a mural in their schoolyard, and taking a trip to a screen-printers' workshop. You can give painting and printing a go at home too, guided by our creative expert Jo.

TUESDAY

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

A live outside broadcast from Dun Laoghaire's Pavilion, including chats with writer Sebastian Barry, and live music from Daoirí Farrell.

Anansi’s Web

RTÉ Jr, 7pm

Crows have a bad rep — they always get blamed for everything. But as Cliodhna and Darragh are about to find out both Irish and Lenape cultures have stories that paint a very different picture of these poor creatures.

The Alternative

2FM, 11pm

Over the past year, Dublin outfit, Really Good Time, have established themselves as one of the best new acts in Ireland — with a new single due to land next month, they’ve recorded their first Studio 8 Session for Dan Hegarty.

Karan Casey: discusses her new album on Arena, Wednesday, 7pm; RTÉ 1

WEDNESDAY

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Singer Karan Casey on new album Nine Apples in Gold; writer Brian Dillon on his book Affinities.

An Taobh Tuathail

R na G, 10pm

Cian Ó Cíobháin brings us new Irish releases from Meltybrains?, Comte and The Last Sound, plus tunes from Olimpia Splendid, Ambassade and RAM ECK ELL.

Louis Stewart: Ireland's jazz-guitar virtuoso, pictured at Cork Jazz Festival 2005, remembered on Arena; Thursday, 7pm; RTÉ 1

THURSDAY

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Cormac Larkin and Jim Doherty on the legacy of Dublin jazz-guitar virtuoso Louis Stewart, ahead of the reissue of breakout album Out on His Own.

The Alternative

2FM, 11pm

2022 was a productive year for Dublin alt-popper Kynsy — Dan Hegarty presents highlights of her live set from last June's Forbidden Fruit festival.

FRIDAY

Lyric Live

LyricFM, 7pm

Live from NCH with the National Symphony Orchestra, conductor Elena Schwarz and cellist Leonard Elschenbroich, playing Ligeti, Khachaturian, and Dvorak.

R na G 50

R na G, 7.30pm

A gala concert live from Amharclann Ghaoth Dobhair in Donegal as part of the station’s 50-year celebrations, including Altan, Clann Mhic Ruairí, Moya Brennan, and more.