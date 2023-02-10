Christy Moore talks addiction and recovery in candid chat with Cork's Two Norries

Legendary singer-songwriter Christy Moore is the latest guest on the Two Norries Podcast, opening up about addiction, recovery and life lessons in an emotional conversation with the two Cork hosts.

Released on Saturday, the new episode will see the folk singer speak candidly about his alcohol-fueled days in the Irish music scene, the heart attack that almost killed him, and his 34 years of sobriety.

The Two Norries is a mental health podcast hosted by James Leonard and Timmy Long. Moore has been a long-standing supporter of the pair and their work since they first established the podcast.

In a teaser clip of the latest episode, Moore gets emotional as he tells the story of a visit to Mountjoy prison where he met and sang for a young man who has since died.

The iconic Irish singer also gives us a rendition of a brand-new song that is all about his love of performing in Cork.

Speaking about the podcast, one half of the Two Norries, Timmy Long said: “Who would have thought that eight years ago, while in prison learning his songs, that I would get to sing with him in person?

“Christy is so open and giving of his experiences this is a must-listen.”

🗣️ In this clip Christy is brought to tears as he speaks about the time he sang to a prisoner in a padded locked up cell at Mountjoy Prison. #2norries #christymoore #singer #irishmusic #prison pic.twitter.com/3fAs8ekz8W — The Two Norries Podcast (@2NorriesPodcast) February 10, 2023

Over the weekend, the legendary singer also paid a visit the Cork Life Centre where he took the time to sit down, chat and of course play some music for staff and students.

Topping off the visit with a mini-concert, Moore also was gifted a handmade guitar stands from students at staff at the centre, which provides an alternative learning environment for young people in Cork who cannot access their education in the mainstream school system.

In September, Moore played a special tribute concert in support of the Cork Life Centre and director Don O’Leary. In June he will back Leeside to play Cork's Live at the Marquee.