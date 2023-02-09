Everything you need to know about the Late Late Show Valentine’s Day special

Valentine’s Day is fast approaching and that can only mean one thing: it’s time for hundreds of singles to get together on national TV, have one too many drinks and maybe, just maybe, find The One.

That’s right, the Late Late Show Valentine’s Day special is back and host Ryan Tubridy is ready to play Cupid with his studio audience.

The annual special never fails to disappoint and it is typically a very wild night filled with fun, flirting, and one-liners that will make you wish you weren't watching with your parents.

What do we know so far?

As regular viewers will be aware, the Valentine’s Day special is filled with chaos. But it is great fun. As is tradition, on the night, Ryan Tubridy will be joined by a very excited studio audience filled with singletons. This Friday night, there will be a total of 200 rambunctious single people looking for love.

Tubridy plays matchmaker and sets up a host of blind dates with those brave enough to put themselves out there. Typically, they will be paired with three unknown singletons (who will remain behind a screen) and will have the chance to ask them questions as they try to figure out who their perfect match is.

Who will be the guests on the evening?

Keeping with the theme of love, former Love Island contestant Maura Higgins will join Tubridy on the night. The Longford lady will be chatting about her most recent run-in with Fifty Shades star Jamie Dornan and she will also be dishing out some advice on all things love and relationships.

Mullingar comedian Alison Spittle and British TV personality Kerry Katona will also make an appearance. The pair will chat about their unlikely friendship and dating misadventures.

Finally, 90’s boyband sensation Five will break the ice with a bit of music and a boogie. While RTÉ is keeping tight-lipped about what we can expect from their appearance, they promise that Five will keep the audience moving.

What else can we expect from the night?

Along with the usual antics and blind date matchmaking, we’re promised plenty of great stories from those have managed to find love and there will also be some surprises in store. Whether you’re single, coupled up or ‘It’s complicated’, the show promises to have something for everyone. And we’re sure there will be plenty of laughs along the way too.

How do I tune in?

The Late Late Show Valentine’s Day special airs on RTÉ One, Friday, February 10 at 9.35pm.