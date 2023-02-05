Book Review: Road to being Really Good, Actually ain’t easy, but funny

- Really good, actually
- Monica Heisey
- 4th Estate, pb €15.00
MONICA Heisey knows what it is to be up Schitt’s Creek, as she is an award-winning script writer on that show. Now, as a continuation of her Canadian, wise-cracking style, she puts a novel out there. Its euphemistic lower-case title, really good, actually immediately communicates the tongue-in-cheek wry humour of the first-person narrator, Maggie. A pre-divorce, separated wife, she is the epitome of self-deprecation, calling herself a reverse-Havisham, as she recounts her days of unhappy loneliness.