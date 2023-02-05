Book Review: Road to being Really Good, Actually ain’t easy, but funny

MONICA Heisey knows what it is to be up Schitt’s Creek, as she is an award-winning script writer on that show. Now, as a continuation of her Canadian, wise-cracking style, she puts a novel out there. Its euphemistic lower-case title, really good, actually immediately communicates the tongue-in-cheek wry humour of the first-person narrator, Maggie. A pre-divorce, separated wife, she is the epitome of self-deprecation, calling herself a reverse-Havisham, as she recounts her days of unhappy loneliness.

Maggie has never lived alone, and she lacks the skills to do so. Added to this incompetence are additional factors which hamper recovery. She is writing a doctorate — always an isolating occupation — and thus has no paid employment to drag her out of the door. Her gang of daily group-chatters have their own lives to negotiate and cannot spend all their time lying on the floor with her, listening to The Last Five Years soundtrack on repeat.

Maggie is embarrassed A) to be such a young divorcee at 29 and B) to have been married for less than two years. It is a shock to find herself branded a failure for the first time in her life and also to realise that she has insufficient resources to pay the rent. More trauma: Janet, the cat that she and her husband share, has left with him and there might well be a custody battle looming.

The opening section of Really good, actually covers those first few months of loss as Maggie wallows in her misery, subsisting on a diet of “night burgers” ordered online at around 4am. If she ventures out into Toronto West, she meets someone she knows. Then, melodramatically, she spews her pitiful story, without pause, to the unfortunate recipient, who has probably heard, on the grapevine, all about the split. Once, as Maggie stops to grab a breath, her interlocutor responds, “Well, my dad’s dying! So, you know, everything sucks for everybody”.

The normal response is, “It will get better in time” but this does not seem likely when the emotional strain is exacerbated by acute financial problems. Worse still are half-articulated phrases from mutual friends which suggest that her ex, Jon, is not lying around weeping about the broken marriage but instead is back on the dating scene. Even more annoying, perhaps, is his frustrating refusal to answer any of her emails or texts — however objectively she writes them.

She and Jon had vowed, before he left with ungracious speed and finality, to be kind to each other during the fall-out from their parting but he seems to have erased her from his life. He scrubs his Instagram account, maintaining only Janet’s, so Maggie can see what her cat is up to but not Jon’s activities. As she experiences the pain of being incommunicado with her former soul mate, a man with whom she had been an item for almost a decade, Maggie realises that she must build a self-without-Jon, and that this new woman must have more independence and resilience.

The route to being “really good, actually” is not easy and it involves unlawful speeding and illegal U-turns as well as cul-de-sacs of unsuccessful experimentation, but it is a road worth travelling. The novel is blackly funny as it addresses serious questions about identity, individuality and being comfortable in your skin. The novel’s open ending hints that, like many television epics, there might be another series in the offing as Maggie battles onward, possibly emulating her creator, Heisey, by leaving the tiny neighbourhood, small city and parochial country for the excitement of London.