Book Review: The very English art of the final farewell in the Telegraph's Eccentric Lives collection

One of the comforts we allow ourselves, along with the possibility that statues can occasionally move or bleed, is that we do death well.

However, not too many of us should anticipate a send-off-cum-ómós like West Kerry’s recent farewell to the wonderful musician and singer Séamus Begley. It was abandon writ large to mark a life writ large and a sublime talent writ large.

How many lives can make it seem entirely natural and joyous to dance a set in a graveyard? There was almost something pagan, in the most freeing sense in that idea, about Begley’s funeral; it was a venting of great personal and cultural loss, a statement of defiance and a declaration that his legacy will endure.

It was an Irish funeral in extremis and all the better for that. How much better our lives might be if we were as direct, as in touch with our best emotions, in all our dealings during our short time in this world.

Different cultures, unsurprisingly, honour death differently. How many of us have been, if not bewildered, then confused by the staid, reserved-to-the-point-of-calcification mores around death of our friends and neighbours across the Irish Sea?

It is not too hard to imagine that if a funeral party started ’hupping and set dancing at a Kensal Green farewell that one of those elite police squads so beloved of Tory Britain would fall from the sky before two or three polkas led into two or three slides to suppress the insurrection.

However, as is the nature of these things, our British friends excel at one aspect of marking life and death in a way we do not.

Over the last three decades a style of obituary writing has evolved in the UK’s broadsheet newspapers that is informative, often hugely entertaining, and sometimes cutting, even if in the gentlest of ways. But cutting they can be and as they can give the last impression of an individual’s journey through this valley of tears, they can remain definitive.

The late Seamus Begley’s recent funeral was very different to any that might take place in England. Picture: Don MacMonagle

The convention has become an extension of the British class system and, at a stretch, their honours system. It is not too hard to imagine a Col. Blimp or provincial director of something or other half-important tossing and turning at night wondering if they might, in the fullness of time, be blessed with a Telegraph obituary.

Even more unsettling than not getting one is the question of what might it say. Will failings overwhelm victories? Might all three marriages be listed? A brush with bankruptcy remembered? Will enemies contribute?

Though this collection may not be the best way to see that – military men and women are honoured in another edition – it nevertheless sorts the cads from the wheat in beautifully understated language.

An example from some years ago, one not included in this book, shows how a jaw-breaking blow can be disguised as a silky caress. A long obituary of a man who had earned the sobriquet “King of the Tinkers” ended with the unforgettable but derisory line “the succession is not exactly clear.” The founding father of this wolf-in-a-lamb’s-clothing genre was Hugh Massingberd. He turned what was a backwater of newspapering into something if not central then greatly enriching. His own obituary is included in this decent – no more than that - anthology.

In it, like many of the other newspaper figures so remembered, he comes across as a brilliant but occasionally difficult colleague aspiring to unattainable perfection. He would not pass as an eccentric in one of the less hidebound, easy-going Celtic cultures. As is the norm in these pieces, a norm that differentiates British obituaries from Irish ones, foibles are acknowledged as calmly as achievements.

Unlike us, they can and do speak ill of the dead. It is, all too sadly and predictably, a recurring judgement of these pieces, particularly of media figures, that drunks of varying toxicity are judged as eccentric rather than unhappy, enslaved individuals who are usually best left to their own devices; the kind of unfortunate, enslaved person that might cause a sober citizen to cross the street at their approach.

Graham Mason, a journalist who died at 59, was just one example. He is described as “in the 1980s as the drunkest man in the Coach and Horses, the pub in Soho where … a tragicomedy was played out nightly by its regulars.” Mason, a two-bottles-of-vodka-a day alcoholic, “felt at home in the Colony in the years before homosexuality was decriminalised because no one minded one way or another.” A life, like far too many others, lived at extremes but whether it can honestly be described as eccentric is questionable.

It is not hard either to conclude that using such an inaccurate description is a partial effort to wash societies’ hands of any role they played – and play - in the self-destruction remembered on these pages.

The same question applies to the only Irish individual included. Many subjects have strong Irish connections, but only "The Right Reverend Eamon Casey" is a gilt-edged Irishman - though Liberal politician Jeremy Thorpe’s father was born in Cork.

Thorpe’s fall from grace was one of the most spectacular political scandals of his time and remains a chastening lesson in how dangerous hubris can be and of how volatile political life and scuttlebutt were even before social media made a bad situation worse.

Casey can hardly be regarded as an eccentric either, as his infamy springs from gross hypocrisy and reckless latitude with church funds – even if his exposure as merely human did as much damage to the institution he served as Thorpe’s fall did to his party.

It seems serendipitous that Casey’s obituary is bookended by Punch editor Stanley Reynolds who, although he “practised drinking assiduously was never much good at it”, and Michael “Dandy Kim” Caborn-Waterfield who is described as a “gentleman adventurer” though he comes across as the kind of shabby, Billy goat fraud relying on abundant animal charisma to seduce lonely women.

Reynolds was judged eccentric in part because he could not type, despite a career in publishing, and relied on a fountain pen. It is not hard today to see that Jacob Rees-Mogg-grade fogieness as an affectation rather than an insurmountable limitation.

There are several inclusions who were most certainly eccentric though hardly registering on the Salvador Dali scale of pet-lobster quirkiness.

Anthony Carr, who dedicated his life to collecting bayonets and belt frogs, seems to have been one, even if he might not have made an enlivening dinner partner.

Anne Naysmith, a concert pianist who quit music and lived rough in London despite myriad efforts to house her, seemed another. Most of the subjects were firm establishment figures – for example, Raine, Countess Spencer, Sister Wendy Beckett and the critic Brian Sewell – who at the edge of their lives indulged in harmless passions that they may not have learned at finishing school or at Oxbridge.

For all that, this is an interesting book as it shines a light into a culture very different to the one that celebrated Séamus Begley’s life with heartfelt huzzas and polkas until west Kerry's damp sods thumped slán leat on his coffin.