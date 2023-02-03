Film Review: A sprightly script comically mangles fairytale faves in Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Self-proclaimed as ‘your favourite fearless hero’ as Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (PG) opens, Puss (voiced by Antonio Banderas) has his swash well and truly unbuckled by Wolf-Death (Wagner Moura) as the story begins – the careless Puss has fought too many duels, and only one of his nine lives remain.

Running away for the first time in his life, Puss sets out to find the last wish, which legend claims can be found in the Magic Forest.

Naturally, he’s not the only one seeking the mystical wish, and soon he’s battling with the monstrous Jack Horner (John Mulaney), Goldilocks (Florence Pugh) and her adopted family of larcenous bears (Ray Winstone, Olivia Colman and Samson Kayo), and – most notably – his old sparring partner and love interest, Kitty Softpaws (Salma Hayek).

The result, surprisingly, is one of the most innovative animations of recent years, as a sprightly script mangles a host of fairytales for comic effect, while the animators pull out all the stops with superb, quasi-impressionistic visuals that add considerably to the dramatic moments. (cinema release)