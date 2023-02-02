Rod Stewart returns to Cork as Marquee looks set to continue

Concert promoter Peter Aiken has confirmed that the Live at the Marquee series looks set to continue at its traditional home near the Marina in Cork. In 2021, An Bord Pleanala had granted ‘fast-tracked’ permission for the construction of more than 1,000 apartments at the site, but no date has yet been set for the commencement of the development.

Speaking at the River Lee Hotel in Cork on Wednesday morning to announce a concert by Rod Stewart at the Marquee in June 2023, Aiken said another series of gigs had already been “provisionally” pencilled in for 2024. The promoter also expressed the hope that the concerts would continue at the site for a few more years, depending on the developers’ decision.

Peter Aiken, promoter of Live at the Marquee, Picture. Jim Coughlan

Stewart returns to the venue on June 20, and was the latest announcement for a 2023 series that already has music acts such as The Frames, Christy Moore and Aitch, along with the hugely-popular podcast show, My Therapist Ghosted Me, by Joanne McNally and Vogue Williams.

The 78-year-old English rocker had previously played the Marquee in 2009, and more recently had performed an outdoor gig at the nearby Paírc Uí Chaoimh stadium in 2019.

Aiken described Stewart, 78, as a pleasure to deal with, and revealed the star often spent the day of concerts indulging his love of history by visiting local cemeteries and other sites.

“He wanted to put up a big banner of Michael Collins one time,” said Aiken, adding that part of the star’s backstage rider included the provision of 10 footballs that he could then kick into the crowd.

On his previous visit to Cork, the dedicated Celtic fan had shown an image onscreen of Liam Miller, the late Leesider who had played for the Glasgow club.

Rod Stewart at Pairc Ui Chaoimh in 2019. Picture: VIPIRELAND.COM

With British boxing promoter Eddie Hearn recently criticising the costs involved in trying to put on a Katie Taylor fight in Ireland, Aiken also pointed to the high price of insurance for gigs. He said the premium for Rod Stewart’s last concert in Ireland, at the 3Arena in November 2022, was in the region of €10,000. The equivalent cost in Belfast was just £215.

“The guy from Supermac's, Pat McDonagh, has done a great job in highlighting this,” said Aiken, welcoming the fact the insurance industry was making inroads in fighting against spurious claims.

Aiken also paid tribute to Cork promoter Kenny Lee, who had passed away last December, and had a long association with Aiken Promotions going back to decades when the business was run by Peter’s father, Jim Aiken. “It was very sad. He was very supportive, and he was great to have here in Cork,” said Aiken.

Tickets for Rod Stewart at Live at the Marquee on June 20 go on sale on Thursday, February 9