Aiken Promotions today revealed the line-up for 2023
Live at the Marquee 2023: Rod Stewart to return to Cork venue this summer

Rod Stewart will play Live at the Marquee in 2023.

Thu, 02 Feb, 2023 - 08:14
Maeve Lee

Rod Stewart is set to return to Cork this summer, playing Live at the Marquee 2023.

The legendary British singer last played at the venue 14 years ago. The announcement came today from Aiken Promotions as they revealed their summer line-up for the event.

Stewart will play at the Marquee on June 20, with tickets on sale on Thursday, February 9. 

Spring has only just arrived but it is time to start looking forward to a jam-packed summer of events at Live at the Marquee and following today's announcement, there is plenty to look forward to with Stewart making a welcome return.

Other artists already confirmed for 2023 include Christy Moore, Mimi Webb, British rapper Aitch and the popular podcast starring Vogue Williams and Joanna McNally, My Therapist Ghosted Me. 

At today's launch, Aiken Promotions paid tribute to music promoter Kenny Lee, who recently passed away and used to work at the Marquee.

The first Live at the Marquee event was held in 2005 and some major names have played inside the tent, including Kanye West, Lady Gaga, Bob Dylan and Elton John.

Live at the Marquee returned last year following the Covid-19 pandemic with names such as The Coronas, US pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo and comedian Tommy Tiernan.

