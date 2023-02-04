Radio Highlights: Selló, The Sultans and Skara Brae in a big week for music

SATURDAY

Opera Night

LyricFM, 7pm

An archival recording from 1973 of the Metropolitan Opera New York, as they take on Shakespeare's Macbeth, as arranged for opera by Verdi.

SUNDAY

An Cúinne Dána

R na G, 6.30pm

As we approach the centenary anniversary of Brendan Behan’s birth on February 9, Des Geraghty joins Tristan Rosenstock to discuss the significance of Behan’s Irish-language writing.

An Stát Úr Nua

R na G, 7pm

This week, the series on the State's first century examines Ireland’s membership of the European Community, and how that has contributed to the country's standing.

Brendan Behan, in Ireland upon his return from New York in December 1960 - remembered this week on RTÉ 1 and R na G

MONDAY

Skara Brae ag Scoil Gheimhridh Ghaoth Dobhair 2022

R na G, 11am

An interview with members of the legendary folk group Skara Brae, recorded at Scoil Gheimhridh Ghaoth Dobhair - looking back on their time as a group and the importance of their eponymous 1971 debut album.

Dancing in the Disco: The Story of the Sultans of Ping

RTÉ 2XM, 6pm

Music journalist and historian Paul McDermott's latest in a series of acclaimed music audio documentaries looks at Leeside punks The Sultans of Ping, 30 years on from the success of debut album 'Casual Sex in the Cineplex' and ahead of their two-night stand at Cork Opera House on February 10 and 11.

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

The weeknight arts magazine takes a special look at the life and work of writer Brendan Behan, ahead of the centenary of his birth on Thursday, including a preview of 'Behan at 100: Songs and Stories' that night at Dublin's Liberty Hall.

C.A.K.E.

RTÉ Jr, 7pm

This week, the kids' arts programme sends its cub reporters to the circus, as clowns, acrobats and motorbikes roar into the big top.

Lisa O'Neill: discusses her new album on Arena; Wednesday, 7pm, RTÉ 1

TUESDAY

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Writer Fionola Meredith discusses her novel 'The Stamp of Beauty'; a preview of upcoming drama film Women Talking, featuring Kerry actor Jessie Buckley.

Anansi’s Web

RTÉ Jr, 7pm

A new 5-part story-telling series interweaving Irish mythology with tales from all over the world - entertaining, educating, and exploring the many ways stories bring us all together.

WEDNESDAY

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Cavan singer and songwriter Lisa O'Neill drops in to discuss new album 'All of This is Chance', her first for UK label Rough Trade, out this Friday; and Mary McGill reviews new TV comedy 'Funny Woman'.

The Alternative

2FM, 11pm

Dan Hegarty talks to Morty McCarthy of The Sultans of Ping, ahead of their Cork gigs next weekend.

THURSDAY

The Alternative

2FM, 11pm

Eurosonic festival saw the best of new emerging talent converge on the Dutch city of Groningen last month - Dan Hegarty presents live tune and a pre-gig interview from Clondalkin's 'Gaelic drill' rapper, Selló.

FRIDAY

The Gigantic Joke

RTÉ Jr, 11.45am

All hands on deck as Tommy meets a jolly ship captain who lets him steer the boat, while a disgruntled dolphin needs help with her radar. Meanwhile, Chester the Jester is foiled by his own seasickness. Repeat at 4.45pm.

Lyric Live

LyricFM, 7pm

Live from the stage of the National Concert Hall as Case Scaglione conducts the National Symphony in a programme of Ives, Sibelius and Beethoven with pianist Federico Colli.