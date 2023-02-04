Radio Highlights: Selló, The Sultans and Skara Brae in a big week for music

An archival recording from 1973 of the Metropolitan Opera New York, as they take on Shakespeare's Macbeth, as arranged for opera by Verdi.
As we approach the centenary anniversary of Brendan Behan’s birth on February 9, Des Geraghty joins Tristan Rosenstock to discuss the significance of Behan’s Irish-language writing.
This week, the series on the State's first century examines Ireland’s membership of the European Community, and how that has contributed to the country's standing.
An interview with members of the legendary folk group Skara Brae, recorded at Scoil Gheimhridh Ghaoth Dobhair - looking back on their time as a group and the importance of their eponymous 1971 debut album.
Music journalist and historian Paul McDermott's latest in a series of acclaimed music audio documentaries looks at Leeside punks The Sultans of Ping, 30 years on from the success of debut album 'Casual Sex in the Cineplex' and ahead of their two-night stand at Cork Opera House on February 10 and 11.
The weeknight arts magazine takes a special look at the life and work of writer Brendan Behan, ahead of the centenary of his birth on Thursday, including a preview of 'Behan at 100: Songs and Stories' that night at Dublin's Liberty Hall.
This week, the kids' arts programme sends its cub reporters to the circus, as clowns, acrobats and motorbikes roar into the big top.
Writer Fionola Meredith discusses her novel 'The Stamp of Beauty'; a preview of upcoming drama film Women Talking, featuring Kerry actor Jessie Buckley.
A new 5-part story-telling series interweaving Irish mythology with tales from all over the world - entertaining, educating, and exploring the many ways stories bring us all together.
Cavan singer and songwriter Lisa O'Neill drops in to discuss new album 'All of This is Chance', her first for UK label Rough Trade, out this Friday; and Mary McGill reviews new TV comedy 'Funny Woman'.
Dan Hegarty talks to Morty McCarthy of The Sultans of Ping, ahead of their Cork gigs next weekend.
Eurosonic festival saw the best of new emerging talent converge on the Dutch city of Groningen last month - Dan Hegarty presents live tune and a pre-gig interview from Clondalkin's 'Gaelic drill' rapper, Selló.
All hands on deck as Tommy meets a jolly ship captain who lets him steer the boat, while a disgruntled dolphin needs help with her radar. Meanwhile, Chester the Jester is foiled by his own seasickness. Repeat at 4.45pm.
Live from the stage of the National Concert Hall as Case Scaglione conducts the National Symphony in a programme of Ives, Sibelius and Beethoven with pianist Federico Colli.