Podcast Corner: BBC show digs deep on early days of Arctic Monkeys 

Arctic Monkeys' debut album Whatever People Say I Am, That’s What I’m Not turned 17 last week, and to coincide with the anniversary, BBC Sounds released an eight-part series, Believe the Hype, looking at those early days of the Sheffield band. The four-piece are still going as strong as ever, with a date at Dublin’s Marlay Park lined up for June - indeed, success has followed them almost from the start.
Taking its name from an Alex Turner aside introducing the video for 'I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor' when he said “Don’t believe the hype”, the series is narrated by Kate Nash, a peer of the mid-Noughties indie scene and who might be familiar to others as one of the stars of the much-missed Netflix women’s wrestling series Glow.
Though eight episodes about Arctic Monkeys’ early days sounds like overkill, they’re only 15 minutes each. For anyone who grew up with the album, you’ll revel in the nostalgia of selecting music for your Myspace homepage and hearing audio from some of the band’s earliest gigs, in front of audiences of dozens. For younger ears, talk of early-internet message boards being the only source of information might be hard to grasp.
Amid snippets of interviews from a band who’ve never clamoured for the limelight, you might prefer more critical insight into the scene at the time. But you can’t argue with the soundtrack.
For more overarching critical music discussion, the Pitchfork Review (widely available) is a good companion. It began in 2020 and while some episodes focus on artists - Bjork and Weyes Blood rubbing shoulders with Beyonce and SZA - last week’s ‘The State of Ambient Music’ is an engaging, informative 30 minutes on an overarching scene/theme.
“It’s music that works really well in a solitary headphones context, and sadly we’re living more alone in our own homes than we ever have before and part of the boom [in ambient music listening] is reflective of that atomisation and isolation,” says contributor Andy Cush early on.
Drowned in Sound was a beloved website and discussion forum of the noughties that, well, almost drowned in the sheer volume and shifting habits of the music industry in the past decade. Founder Sean Adams is reprising DiS as an “audio publication, taking everything I love about magazines and some of the things I like about online magazines”.
The first episode of the new-look podcast is released this week - just search for ‘Drowned in Sound’ wherever you listen to podcasts. And while things might have changed enormously so since the Arctic Monkeys’ rise in 2004-6, such as how music fans seek out new sounds, their thirst for such hasn’t.