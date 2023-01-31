Podcast Corner: BBC show digs deep on early days of Arctic Monkeys 

Arctic Monkeys' debut album Whatever People Say I Am, That’s What I’m Not turned 17 last week, and to coincide with the anniversary, BBC Sounds released an eight-part series, Believe the Hype, looking at those early days of the Sheffield band. The four-piece are still going as strong as ever, with a date at Dublin’s Marlay Park lined up for June - indeed, success has followed them almost from the start.

Taking its name from an Alex Turner aside introducing the video for 'I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor' when he said “Don’t believe the hype”, the series is narrated by Kate Nash, a peer of the mid-Noughties indie scene and who might be familiar to others as one of the stars of the much-missed Netflix women’s wrestling series Glow.