Film Review: Pamela: A Love Story reveals Anderson's inner steel

★★★★☆ Pamela: A Love Story (15A) seems a quirky title for a documentary on Pamela Anderson, famous for being a Playboy centrefold, a Baywatch babe and the unwitting star of an infamous sex tape with her then-husband, the Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee. From the beginning, however, Ryan White’s film confounds expectations.

Filmed for the most part on Vancouver Island, in the idyllic rural setting that was her childhood home, the 50-something Anderson is virtually unrecognisable as the blonde bombshell who was arguably the world’s most recognisable pop culture icon in the 1990s. But it’s not just the lack of mascara and lippy that comes as a surprise: as she excavates her library of diaries (‘I always loved to write,’ she tells us) and recalls a childhood brutally interrupted by domestic violence and rape, Pamela makes good on her promise “that nothing is hidden here”.