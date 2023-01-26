First Dates recap: Vegan farmer hits it off with sweary Dub 

Maggie and Con

Maggie, 51, from Westmeath is in the First Dates restaurant tonight because she’s “not very good at picking” the right men.

“A bottle of wine and some flowers would do me,” she tells barman Neil. Not asking for much is she?

Thankfully, Con from Kildare starts off on the right foot – he's come with a bunch of flowers.

Maggie has a 13-year-old daughter at home, and Con a 14-year-old girl and 12-year-old boy, so they’re both conscious of not embarrassing their kids on national television tonight.

Maggie First Dates Ireland

Unfortunately, we’re not sure 57-year-old Con will have come out unscathed from tonight’s show, with his plethora of bad jokes.

“That is my schtick,” Con shrugs.

It wasn’t for Maggie unfortunately, who comes right out with it at the end of the night and says she wouldn’t like to see him again.

“There was no spark,” she says, but “the meal was lovely”. Well, I guess it’s a positive for The Gibson anyways?

Seán and Tanisha

Sean First Dates Ireland

Clondalkin security guard Seán, 22, admits to Mateo he’s “shitting it” but his plan is to “fake it till you make it” tonight with date Tanisha, 22, from Leitrim.

His first impression of Tanisha is well...

“Jesus Christ,” he says, “fucking hell.” Well, that’s some introduction anyways.

Despite being the daughter of a farmer, Tanisha is a proud vegan – and she doesn’t hold back when Seán orders the short rib: “Do you love killing animals or something?”

We wince at that one but honestly... it’s not a patch on some of the bits that come out of Seán’s mouth, including but not limited to; “Do you want to play Barbies? I’ll be Ken and you can be the box I come in” (his chat up line) and “I’ve seen airplanes land on less land” (in reference to his dates forehead).

The viewing experience of this date hits peak toe-curling levels when Seán’s card gets repeatedly declined when he tries to pay the bill.

“I have money!” he exclaims, pushing away Tanisha’s phone as she tries to tap to save him.

Eventually, the payment does go through, and he eh... gives Tanisha the middle finger.

But, despite all of this, Seán gets a yes from Tanisha to another date.

Jennifer and Barry

Jennifer First Dates Ireland

Jennifer, 43, from Waterford is bringing the style to The Gibson tonight in a 1950s style fit and flare dress, completely with red bow headband.

“At the moment I think there’s an epidemic of tracksuit wearing,” she says. “I wouldn’t mind a man in a waistcoat.”

When it comes to men, her taste is definitely a few centuries old too, admitting she likes “the Jesus Christ look”.

Enter Barry, 46, from Tipperary. He describes his fashion sense as “vampire substitute teacher, Victorian magician” and is looking for someone who looks like she’s on her way to a “Nine Inch Nails concert”.

Barry First Dates Ireland

On this one, we think the First Dates guys might have got a bit confused – Jennifer is at the bar showing Neil her bird-like whistle which is more like something out of Snow White than Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

But, despite these surface-level differences, the two seem open to having a chat and over the course of the night they learn they aren’t as different as they may have first thought.

At one point in the night, Jennifer references a book and Barry gasps before pulling it out of his jacket.

“What are the chances of that!” Barry exclaims.

When asked about containing things outside of the First Dates restaurant, Jennifer says she’s a “picky woman” but she thinks Barry is “deadly” and she’d definitely be interested.

“I would also like to see you again,” Barry deadpans. Well, that’s that then!

Caoimhín and Shauna

Caoimhín First Dates Ireland

“So far, I have mostly been chatted up by gay men,” says Caoimhín from Louth.

Unfortunately, this is not ideal, as the 27-year-old is looking for a woman. Tonight, he’s paired up with Mayo hairdresser Shauna, also 27.

Things aren’t off to the best start, as Shauna butchers Caoimhín’s name and then Caoimhín forgets hers.

Then, when we get to the dinner table, Shauna asks a question which leads to a very uncomfortable Caoimhín having to chat about his last break-up which, honestly, he does not seem over...

Then, maybe forgetting he’s on national television, the young man starts talking about how much he absolutely hates his job.

“Why are you in it if you hate it?,” Shauna asks.

“It’s very stable,” Caoimhín responds.

“No, you can’t do that. What are you good at?” she asks, transporting us back to our career guidance meeting in fifth year.

“I love music...” he starts uncertainly, listing out a number of instruments he plays.

Shauna First Dates Ireland

“I feel like this is a road we should be going down,” Shauna says, “you’re actually beaming here talking about this.”

At the end of the night, Caoimhín says the best thing about his date was what an advocate for self-love she was, and how she wouldn’t listen to him talking badly about himself.

“That’s cool,” he said. Shauna, for her part, says she loved his eyes.

As for another romantic rendezvous, Shauna asks to answer the question first and says no because she believes Caoimhín is now where she found herself a year ago.

“You need to go out and have a bit of fun,” she tells him. “You’re great craic, you’ve a lovely aura about you.”

When the show ends, we get the usual updates from the couples, and we learn that Shauna has, true to her word, stayed in contact with Caoimhín despite saying no to another date, and... get this, the lad has now quit his job to go travelling.

God, we want to go on a date with Shauna.