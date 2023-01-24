Podcast Corner: World of crypto can make for fascinating listening 

A couple of weeks ago we mentioned Imperfect Paradise: Yoga’s Queen of Conspiracies and how the ‘dark side of the wellness industry’ is one of the podcast word’s topics/investigations du jour. Right up there with it is cryptocurrency: See The Missing Cryptoqueen, since adapted as a book, and even two series on the very same subject, Exit Scam and A Death in Cryptoland, from 2021.

Early out of the traps in 2023 is Real Money: The Hunt for Tether’s Billions. It’s from Tortoise Media, responsible for such acclaimed series as last year’s Hoaxed and 2021’s Sweet Bobby (catfishing is another popular podcast probe). Reported by Bafta- and Emmy-winning reporter Aleks Krotoski, she’s investigating a crypto company called Tether, which seeks to distinguish itself by claiming that it keeps a dollar, or a dollar equivalent, in the bank for every dollar’s worth of Tether it issues.