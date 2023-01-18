Operation Transformation review: Thomas shows resilience after losing close friend 

It’s week three and our Operation Transformation participants are really starting to see results as they retake their initial fitness test, with gold stars across the board.

There were improvements in balance and strength and the results proved to be a great motivator for the ‘leaders’ to keep going, despite a particularly difficult week for one.

The new week started in Dublin where football coach, Stephanie Bowden was still attempting to kick her habit of constantly checking her heart rate.

Last week, the mother of two was forced to hand over her Fitbit but despite drawing on her own DIY version (Fit Steph, as she called it) the struggle continued.

After last week’s Google search of how to cut a tomato, reinforcements have been brought in with dietician Sophie Pratt at hand to help with cutting a chicken.

However, when back on the pitch, the mood quickly changes when Stephanie hears a “pop” on her calf. Thankfully we learn there is no muscle tear and she almost falls off the physio bed with excitement — but, she is on a running ban for the next few days.

Despite the ban, at check-in Stephanie has seen serious improvement in her lower body strength and drops to the floor in tears of happiness when she learns she has lost six pounds.

“I’m never running again,” she declares.

Stephanie Bowden is struggling after ditching the Fitbit but despite an injury, she has had a great week

Down in Wexford, it has been a busy week for principal Lorraine Dempsey. Cue The Bangles ‘Manic Monday’ as we see a very stressed looking mother of three deal with staffing issues.

Unsurprisingly, at check-in Dr Eddie Murphy is keen to explore her stress but with improvements in her upper and lower body strength and a loss of three pounds, it’s been a successful week for Lorraine.

Meanwhile, it has been a very tough time for our Longford leader Thomas Hynes who is dealing with the loss of one of his closest friends, who suffered a fatal heart attack last week.

It has all made Thomas realise that it could have been him, having suffered a heart attack himself five years ago.

At check-in, the 50-year-old becomes choked up as he reflects on his difficult week but despite it all, 14 days into his health plan, Thomas has managed to reduce his visceral fat by one point which Karl Henry says is “absolutely huge” — and he’s down one pound.

Thomas reduced his visceral fat by one point which Karl Henry says is “absolutely huge”

In Portlaoise, Dr Eddie Murphy pays a visit to Andrea Daly and has tasked the 38-year-old with meeting with a guidance counsellor. Her second piece of homework is to start exploring having some fun with her family, which has been difficult since the loss of her son, Dylan.

Lifting her spirits and ours, on Monday night we saw the whole community come out in full force to support Andrea.

“It was just amazing. The support was crazy,” she says while son Ryan and daughter Macy say they are very proud of their mammy who has now doubled her upper body strength and also lost four pounds this week.

Our comedic mammy-daughter duo return in Tipperary as Marie Clear gets used to her new cross trainer with mammy Angela reinstated in her role as cheerleader. Albeit a very tough one.

“Keep her going — come on,” she says, encouraging Marie and when it's mammy’s turn, she soon learns it’s not as easy as it looks.

But her methods seem to be working for Marie Clear whose balance has improved significantly and the 32-year-old has also lost one pound.

Marie feels “absolutely amazing” and admits the experience is changing her — and she no longer cares what other people think.