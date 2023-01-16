Banshees Of Inisherin go home empty-handed at Critics Choice Awards

Martin McDonagh and the Banshees Of Inisherin cast went home empty-handed in Los Angeles on Sunday night, after being snubbed in every major category of the Critics Choice Awards.
Banshees was nominated for nine awards in total on the night, including Best Original Screenplay, Best Director, Best Acting Ensemble, Best Actor, and the Best Supporting Actor and Actress gongs.
The film was beaten in the Best Picture category by Everything Everywhere All At Once, and McDonagh also lost out to the sc-fi thriller’s creators Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert for best director.
The film’s star Colin Farrell – who won the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a musical or comedy earlier this week – was beaten for the top acting award by Brendan Fraser. Farrell and his co-star Brendan Gleeson missed the ceremony on Sunday, however, after testing positive for Covid-19.
Kerry Condon also lost out in the Best Supporting Actress category to Black Panther star Angela Bassett.
It was a shock disappointment for The Banshees of Inisherin after the film and its cast were big winners at the Golden Globes in Beverly Hills last week, winning Best Picture – Musical or Comedy, Best Actor for Colin Farrell and Best Screenplay for writer-director Martin McDonagh.