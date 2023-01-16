Charlie Bird shares 'good news' update on motor neurone disease

The broadcaster shared some hopeful news with followers and thanked the public for their prayers 
Retired broadcaster Charlie Bird has shared a positive health update 

Mon, 16 Jan, 2023 - 07:07
Nicole Glennon

Charlie Bird has issued a hopeful update to followers as he battles Motor Neurone Disease (MND). 

In a tweet, the former RTÉ journalist, 73, shared that he "may not end up totally immobile" as a result of the condition.

"I want to thank everyone who have been praying for me," he wrote.

"I got a bit of good news the other day I have been told I may not end up totally immobile. Thank you all for your prayers. 

"My heart goes out to all the MND patients who end up totally immobile." 

Within the past 12 months, Bird has published two books and participated in a documentary on his life. Last April, his Climb with Charlie ascent of Croagh Patrick raised over €3.5m for two charities, Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and Pieta, Ireland’s national suicide prevention charity.

He told the Irish Examiner in December that his next challenge is to help raise awareness for the Samaritans.

Lifestyle
