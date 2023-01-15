Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson to miss Critics Choice Awards after testing positive for Covid

Banshees of Inisherin stars Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson are set to miss tonight's Critics Choice Awards after testing positive for Covid-19.

The pair were in attendance at the Golden Globes on Tuesday where Farrell took home the award for Best Actor in a Comedy or Musical.

On Friday, Jamie Lee Curtis - who was also at the Globes - revealed she had tested positive for the virus.

Posting on her Instagram, the Everything Everywhere All at Once star said: "Fuck Covid! Sadly, this head cheerleader is not going to be at all the weekend festivities cheering on her friends and colleagues" alongside a picture of three positive tests.

News of Farrell and Gleeson testing positive was confirmed by Farrell's rep to The Hollywood Reporter.

Farrell is nominated for Best Actor alongside fellow Irishman Paul Mescal at tonight's Critics Choice Awards.

Brendan Gleeson and Barry Keoghan are up for Best Supporting Actor with co-star Kerry Condon in the running for Best Supporting Actress.

The entire cast is nominated as Best Acting Ensemble facing off against the casts including Everything Everywhere All at Once and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

Martin McDonogh is recognised in both the Best Director and Best Original Screenplay categories.

Banshees is also nominated for both Best Picture and Best Comedy category bringing the film's nominations to nine.

The 28th annual Critics Choice Awards will be held in Los Angeles tonight with comedian Chelsea Handler on hosting duties.