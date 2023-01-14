Another reason is more professional than fear of Higgins retribution. I knew that if the good people at Tourism Ireland brought me on a lovely trip, I’d be obliged to write something that advertised the film and said it was good, and I’d have to promise to do that before I even saw the film. Weeks later, a different publicist contacted me to go and see a special showing in New York, with a Q+A afterward with the director and male stars. It was a busy time with many other deadlines, and I couldn’t make it.
There were a couple of not-so-good parts. I didn’t laugh a lot. The film is marketed (and as mentioned, this film is marketed harder than most) as a comedy.