Colin Farrell to Jennifer Coolidge: The most talked about Golden Globes speeches

The Golden Globe Awards brought those in the world of film and TV together on Tuesday for a memorable night at the Beverly Hill Hotel. As golden gongs were presented, there were lots of emotional, moving, and hilarious speeches. It seems even the music, typically a sign to wrap up and get off the stage, failed stop our stars this year.

From standing ovations to tears and an adorable bromance — here are the Golden Globes speeches everyone is talking about.

Colin Farrell, winner of the award for best performance by an actor in a motion picture, musical or comedy for "The Banshees of Inisherin," left, and Martin McDonagh, winner of the award for best screenplay, motion picture for The Banshees of Inisherin. Picture: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Colin Farrell

As if we didn’t already love Colin Farrell enough, his speech while accepting the award for best performance by an actor in a motion picture musical or comedy was perfection. It had everything — an adorable moment with Brendan Gleeson, Jenny the donkey and even, Crunchy Nut. Yes, that's right — the cereal.

Farrell started out by thanking his Banshees of Inisherin director, Martin McDonagh who he says he owes so much to: “14 years ago, you put me working with Brendan Gleeson my dance partner and you changed the trajectory of my life forever in ways that I begrudgingly will be grateful to you for the rest of my days."

“Brendan, I love you so much,” he said as Gleeson gave him a cheeky wink and looked on fondly as his co-star continued.

“To get to cohabitate this creative space with you every day — all I did when I came to work every day was aspire to be your equal.

"I’m not saying I even got there but the aspiration kept me going and I thank you for that for the rest of my days also.” After Farrell delivered that last line, Gleeson blew him a kiss. Adorable.

But he was not letting the music interruption stop him as he moved on to Thurles-born actress Kerry Condon who was nominated for best supporting role in the film, alongside fellow Irish actor, Barry Keoghan: “You can forget that piano,” Farrell said as the room erupted in laughter.

“You’re extraordinary," he said of Condon.

“Barry, when you’re sharing a house with an actor you’re working with, a word of advice Barry, don’t eat his Crunchy Nut Cornflakes and leave them with no breakfast in the morning.”

He concluded by thanking the people of Achill Island and Inishmore and Jenny the donkey, who was his adorable companion in the film before finally, his kids James and Henry who he describes as “the love of my life”.

Martin McDonagh

Banshees of Inisherin director Martin McDonagh thanked his stars and friends Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson. The trio last came together 14 years ago for the film, In Bruges. However, the Banshees of Inisherin did have some other stand-out stars…

“As some of you may know, I wrote this script for the two stars of my film, Jenny the donkey and Mini the horse,” McDonagh joked. “I was hoping Jenny might have been nominated tonight actually but she’s a female donkey and it’s the Globes so you know."

“I wrote this film for Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson and their beautiful, nuanced performances just blew me out of the water as usual. I love you, as you know, for your brilliance onscreen and your kindness offscreen and I’ll try and not leave it another 14 years before I do the next one with you.

“I’d also like to thank Kerry Condon and Barry Keoghan. Barry — a new friend who almost stole the movie and Kerry, an old friend who did steal the movie. Thank you, Kerry.”

Jennifer Coolidge with the award for best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a limited series, anthology series or motion picture made for television for The White Lotus. Picture: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Jennifer Coolidge

Jennifer Coolidge never fails to make us laugh and accepting her award for best supporting actress in a television limited series or motion picture was no different. Funnily enough, it was our own Colin Farrell who escorted Coolidge to the stage to make her speech.

The 61-year-old White Lotus actress started by placing her Golden Globe on the floor before telling us she doesn’t work out, so she can’t hold it for that long.

“I just want to say, some of the people are in this room — there were like five people that kept me going for like, 20 years with these little jobs, and Ryan Murphy, you were one of them,” she said, getting emotional.

The actress said jobs like her roles in American Pie and Legally Blonde helped to keep her going and gave a special thanks to White Lotus creator, Mike White (with a spoiler alert for those who haven't finished season two).

“I just want you all to know that I had such big dreams and expectations as a younger person but what happened was they get sort of fizzled by life or whatever," she said.

“I just want to say, Mike White, you have given me hope. You have given me a new beginning even if this is the end because you did kill me off, but it doesn’t matter because even if this is the end, you sort of changed my life in a million different ways and my neighbours are speaking to me things like that.

“I was never invited to one party on my hill and now everyone is inviting me.”

She described Mike White as one of the greatest people, bringing him to tears before receiving a round of applause and a standing ovation from the audience.