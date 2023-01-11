Colin Farrell, Martin McDonagh and Banshees of Inisherin win at Golden Globes

After receiving nominations for eight awards — the highest for any film in 19 years — Banshees of Inisheerin won three Golden Globes in Beverly Hills.

The acclaimed film was named best musical or comedy and writer-director Martin McDonagh picked up an award for best screenplay, while Colin Farrell won the award for best performance by an actor in a motion picture musical or comedy.

Farrell, who stars alongside Brendan Gleeson in the film, thanked the entire cast and crew.

“Martin McDonagh I owe you so much man,” he said during his acceptance speech.

“14 years ago you put me working with Brendan Gleeson and Dan Parker and you changed the trajectory of my life forever in ways that I, begrudgingly, will be grateful to you for the rest of my days.”

Congratulations to our winner for Best Actor - Motion Picture - Musical/Comedy, Colin Farrell!



Watch the #GoldenGlobes LIVE on NBC and Peacock now!

Addressing Gleeson, he continued: “Brendan, I just, I love you so much.

“I love that I get to cohabitate this creative space with you every day. All I did when I came to work every day was aspire to be your equal.

“I’m not saying I even got there but the aspiration kept me going. And I’ll thank you for that for the rest of my days also.”

@banshees_movie WINS the award for Best Picture - Musical/Comedy!

The film was named best motion picture, musical or comedy, with McDonagh being praised as a “unique and visionary writer and director” by his production team.

He also won the Golden Globe for best screenplay and paid tribute to its stars, Farrell and Gleeson.

“The beautiful nuanced performances just blew me out of the water as usual,” he said.

“I love you, as you know, for your brilliance on screen and I’ll try not to leave it another 14 years till I do the next one.”

Congratulations on your WIN for Best Screenplay - Motion Picture for the film @banshees_movie!

Stars Kerry Condon, Barry Keoghan and Gleeson were nominated for best supporting roles and McDonagh was up for best director, with that award going to Steven Spielberg for his semi-autobiographical film The Fabelmans.

Gleeson’s son Domhnall was also nominated for his performance in the psychological TV thriller series The Patient.

Speaking to E! on the event’s red carpet, Domhnall Gleeson says that his family dinner table was “a fun place to be” as he exchanges insights into his work with his mother and father. When asked whether the family “critiqued” each others’ work, he said: “Critique might be a bit harsh.

“No, it’s a very supportive family and very artistic and my mum has got nothing to do with the industry but she’s got incredible insight into everything.

“So yeah, the dinner table is a fun place to be, and yeah, we’re all kind of open with each other about our work.”

List of Golden Globes winners

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture: Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture: Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical-Comedy or Drama Television Series: Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary.

Best Original Score – Motion Picture: Justin Hurwitz, Babylon.

Best Original Song – Motion Picture: Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj, Naatu Naatu from RRR.

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear.

Best Actress in a TV Series – Musical or Comedy: Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary.

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy: Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin.

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy: Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Best Motion Picture – Animated: Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio.

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama: Austin Butler, Elvis.

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama: Zendaya, Euphoria.

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical-Comedy or Drama Television Series: Julia Garner, Ozark.

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama: Cate Blanchett, Tár.

Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language: Argentina, 1985 (Argentina).

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture: Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin.

Best Director – Motion Picture: Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans.

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television: Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird.

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television: Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus.

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television: Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout.

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television: Evan Peters, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television: The White Lotus: Sicily.

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama: Kevin Costner, Yellowstone.

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy: Abbott Elementary.

Best Television Series – Drama: House of the Dragon.

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy: The Banshees of Inisherin.

Best Motion Picture – Drama: The Fabelmans.

Honorary Awards:

Carol Burnett Award: Ryan Murphy.

Cecil B. DeMille Award: Eddie Murphy.