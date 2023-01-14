Radio Highlights: New music from Eurosonic festival; Anna Geary returns to Radio 1

Your writer looks at new Irish music to keep an eye on for 2023, while filling in for the longtime champion for homegrown sounds.
Seven-year-old DJ Lottie takes over the wheels of mechanised steel at the state kids' broadcaster.
The Metropolitan Opera New York presentsby Giordano — an exhilarating drama packed with memorable melodies, showstopping arias, and explosive confrontations.
Cork camogie legend and media personality, Anna Geary, returns for the third series of her health and fitness show, addressing listeners' questions and concerns regarding mental and physical health.
A Place of Stories: an audio walk through Marsh's Library, Ireland's first ever public library, a meander through centuries of knowledge, and rooms that hold stories that still captivate us today.
A new series that examines the last 100 years, since the Irish Free State came into being on December 6, 1922 — part one focuses on Ireland’s neutrality and its importance for Ireland’s status.
Beethoven's final trilogy of sonatas performed by pianist András Schiff — music of wild imagination, profound tenderness, and sudden, piercing beauty.
Conductor, Reinout Douma, speaks with Sean Rocks ahead of the RTÉ Concert Orchestra's, which recasts the prog iconoclasts' catalogue for jazz soloists and orchestra.
Radio 1 presents reairings of the long-running series — mining over 35 years of documentaries on life in Ireland and further afield.
Two years out from its release,, the second album from Belfast electronic duo Bicep, is Dan Hegarty's Album of the Week — an archive interview with the artists discusses its writing and recording.
Broadcasting live from East Belfast Mission, learning about the Turas project, which aims to connect people from Protestant communities to their own history with the Irish language.
Why are insects so important? Julie and Phil join forces with Critter Shed bug expert Collie Ennis to find out why these tiny creatures are of such huge importance.
Dan Hegarty presents highlights from Eurosonic, the EBU's new-music festival, happening in Groningen in the Netherlands — including 2023's Irish representative, Dublin drill rapper Selló.
In a new series for kids aged three and up, The Chuckle Truck takes Tommy Tickle to a farm where he meets a hilarious cow, fixes the farmer's tractor (no thanks to Chester the Jester) and makes his first Gigantic Joke.
The weeknight arts magazine reviews, a major new Disney+ streaming release, featuring Cork actors, Mairead Tyers and Siobhan McSweeney.
Jessica Cottis returns to conduct the National Symphony Orchestra for Dvorak'swith soloist Leticia Moreno and the world premiere of Karen Power's Nature Calls.