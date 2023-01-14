Radio Highlights: New music from Eurosonic festival; Anna Geary returns to Radio 1

SATURDAY

The Kate Brennan-Harding Music Show

RTÉ 2XM, 10am

Your writer looks at new Irish music to keep an eye on for 2023, while filling in for the longtime champion for homegrown sounds.

DJ for a Day

RTÉ Jr, 4pm

Seven-year-old DJ Lottie takes over the wheels of mechanised steel at the state kids' broadcaster.

Opera Night

LyricFM, 7pm

The Metropolitan Opera New York presents Fedora by Giordano — an exhilarating drama packed with memorable melodies, showstopping arias, and explosive confrontations.

Anna Geary: back for another series of Supercharged; Sunday, 6pm, RTÉ 1

SUNDAY

Supercharged with Anna Geary

RTÉ 1, 6pm

Cork camogie legend and media personality, Anna Geary, returns for the third series of her health and fitness show, addressing listeners' questions and concerns regarding mental and physical health.

The Lyric Feature

LyricFM, 6pm

A Place of Stories: an audio walk through Marsh's Library, Ireland's first ever public library, a meander through centuries of knowledge, and rooms that hold stories that still captivate us today.

An Stát Úr Nua

R na G, 7pm

A new series that examines the last 100 years, since the Irish Free State came into being on December 6, 1922 — part one focuses on Ireland’s neutrality and its importance for Ireland’s status.

MONDAY

The Full Score

LyricFM, 1pm

Beethoven's final trilogy of sonatas performed by pianist András Schiff — music of wild imagination, profound tenderness, and sudden, piercing beauty.

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Conductor, Reinout Douma, speaks with Sean Rocks ahead of the RTÉ Concert Orchestra's Radiohead: A Jazz Symphony, which recasts the prog iconoclasts' catalogue for jazz soloists and orchestra.

TUESDAY

Documentary on One

RTÉ 1, 10pm

Radio 1 presents reairings of the long-running series — mining over 35 years of documentaries on life in Ireland and further afield.

WEDNESDAY

The Alternative

2FM, 11pm

Two years out from its release, Isles, the second album from Belfast electronic duo Bicep, is Dan Hegarty's Album of the Week — an archive interview with the artists discusses its writing and recording.

THURSDAY

Barrscéalta

R na G, 3pm

Broadcasting live from East Belfast Mission, learning about the Turas project, which aims to connect people from Protestant communities to their own history with the Irish language.

Let’s Dive In

RTÉ Jr, 7pm

Why are insects so important? Julie and Phil join forces with Critter Shed bug expert Collie Ennis to find out why these tiny creatures are of such huge importance.

The Alternative

2FM, 11pmThat

Dan Hegarty presents highlights from Eurosonic, the EBU's new-music festival, happening in Groningen in the Netherlands — including 2023's Irish representative, Dublin drill rapper Selló.

FRIDAY

The Gigantic Joke

RTÉ Jr, 12pm

In a new series for kids aged three and up, The Chuckle Truck takes Tommy Tickle to a farm where he meets a hilarious cow, fixes the farmer's tractor (no thanks to Chester the Jester) and makes his first Gigantic Joke.

Arena,

RTÉ 1, 7pm

The weeknight arts magazine reviews Extraordinary, a major new Disney+ streaming release, featuring Cork actors, Mairead Tyers and Siobhan McSweeney.

Lyric Live

LyricFM, 7pm

Jessica Cottis returns to conduct the National Symphony Orchestra for Dvorak's Violin Concerto with soloist Leticia Moreno and the world premiere of Karen Power's Nature Calls.