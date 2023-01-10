Renowned trad musician Séamus Begley dies age 73

The music world has been paying tribute to renowned musician Séamus Begley following the news that he passed away aged 73.
The Kerryman is from Ballydavid, several miles outside Dingle. His father was the esteemed accordionist Bhreandáin Bheaglaoich and Begley has performed since he was a teenager.
Begley is widely regarded as one the country's finest accordion players and his fine, nuanced crooning style is known around the world.
People have been paying tribute to 'The Bold Kerryman' following the news of his death.
Waterboys frontman Mike Scott called him the finest of all Irish musicians adding that Begley was perhaps the most beautiful singer he had ever heard.
"He was a friend, a king and a god. Travel on well, great spirit," Scott wrote on Twitter.