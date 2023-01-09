Johnny Rotten and Wild Youth among six acts competing to represent Ireland at Eurovision

Former Sex Pistols frontman Johnny Rotten and Wild Youth are among the six acts who will compete to represent Ireland at Eurovision in the Late Late Eurosong 2023 Special in February.

The six acts, and their respective songs, will battle it out to represent Ireland in Liverpool this May at the 67th Eurovision Song Contest.

Hawaii by Public Image Limited

Public Image Limited celebrated their 40 Anniversary in 2018 and are fronted by former Sex Pistols frontman John Lydon, also known as Johnny Rotten.

Hawaii is described as a love letter to John Lydon's wife of nearly five decades, Nora, who is living with Alzheimer’s.

Described as "a pensive, personal yet universal love song that will resonate with many", the song sees John reflecting on one of their happiest moments together in Hawaii.

"It is dedicated to everyone going through tough times on the journey of life, with the person they care for the most," John says.

John is the son of an Irish father (Jimmy) born in Galway, and mother (Eileen Barry) from Carrigrohane near Ballincollig in Cork.

We Are One by Wild Youth

Louis Walsh’s newest boy band, Wild Youth, were put together back in 2016.

The four-piece have a string of top hits in Ireland, and have toured with names including Niall Horan, Lewis Capaldi, and Westlife.

We are One was written with Grammy-nominated songwriter Jörgen Elofsson.

Commenting on their Eurovision entry, the Dublin lads said: "We are so delighted to be here. Eurovision is something we have always loved and would love to represent our country. We hope that everyone loves the song that we’ve written and believe we can be the band to represent Ireland this year."

Down in the Rain by K Muni & ND (Kofi Appiah and Nevlonne Dampare)

Longford duo K Muni & ND describe Down in the Rain as a testament to their determination. The song chronicles a difficult period in their careers when their music wasn't getting the attention they believed it deserved.

The song encourages listeners to never give up on their aspirations no matter how tough the road may seem.

"It would mean the world to us to represent Ireland," the duo said. "We remember watching Eurovision as kids with our families, so to think we could have the people of Ireland, our people, tuned in to cheer us and our country on is incredible."

Midnight Summer Night by CONNOLLY

Midnight Summer Night was written one night during the pandemic when Leitir Meailláin's Jennifer Connolly was 17 years old. Currently, in her first year of Creative Music Production at IADT / Sound Training College in Dublin, Jennifer says she has had a passion for music since she was a young child, and that this song plays with themes of nostalgia and the passing of time through her vocals.

"The song conveys confusion and overwhelming detachment, but overall the song implies that nothing bad lasts forever, delivering a sense of hope. To be in with a chance to share my song on such a legendary platform as Eurovision is amazing. It would be nothing less than a dream come true to bring Eurovision back home for Ireland once again."

Too Good for Your Love by ADGY

Too Good for Your Love was written by ADGY (Andrew Carr) as a piano ballad during lockdown and is a collaboration with producer Boksay. The two artists worked together remotely in creating the final version of this song, which is described as "an upbeat, high-tempo dance track".

ADGY is a singer-songwriter from Co Donegal, whose music career took off in 2020 when he signed a record deal for his release Like You Do with Universal Music Group. Since then, ADGY has accumulated over 10 million streams globally across streaming platforms and radio.

Andrew says he has been a songwriter "for as long as I can remember," but it’s his dream to "perform live on stage in front of a large audience and I hope to do more of that this year.”

Wild by Leila Jane

Leila Jane is an Indie Pop singer-songwriter based in Dublin. She received the ‘Imelda May Scholarship’ at BIMM Institute Dublin, where she graduated with a first-class honours music degree.

"All Eurovision songs need a strong message and Wild is an empowering song about the strength of a woman’s spirit," Leila Jane said.

"Wild represents my love of the creative freedom I have here in Ireland. It would be an absolute honour to show Eurovision what Ireland’s got!"

For the track, she teamed up with Liis Hainla, an Estonian songwriter, Finnish producer Arto Ruotsala, and British songwriter Aaron Sibley.