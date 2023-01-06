Paul Mescal has reportedly landed the lead role in Ridley Scott’s Gladiator sequel

Irish actor Paul Mescal has reportedly been cast in the lead role for the long-awaited sequel to Ridley Scott’s Gladiator.
According to, sources close to production have revealed the actor is in talks to join the long-awaited sequel, with Ridley Scott set to return to direct and produce.
The Kildare actor will reportedly play Lucius, the son of Russell Crowe’s love interest Lucilla in the original. The sequel will be set years after Maximus Decimus Meridius met his end following a battle in the Colosseum.
According to, Scott began meeting with prospective actors to fill the lead role in recent months, with Miles Teller, Austin Butler, Richard Madden and Timothée Chalamet all in the running.
But, it was clear that the Kildare native was his leading pick after a meeting between the two was described as “fantastic”.
The original Gladiator flick took in over $460M (€432M) at the box office and was nominated for 12 Academy Awards, winning five including Best Picture.
The reports come after rumours that Mescal and American singer Phoebe Bridgers have called time on their relationship, despite reportedly getting engaged last year.