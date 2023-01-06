Paul Mescal has reportedly landed the lead role in Ridley Scott’s Gladiator sequel

Sources close to production have revealed the Normal People actor is likely to scoop the lead role in the blockbuster's sequel 
Paul Mescal has reportedly landed the lead role in Ridley Scott’s Gladiator sequel

Paul Mescal has apparently scooped the lead roll in the blockbuster's sequel 

Fri, 06 Jan, 2023 - 23:31
Nicole Glennon

Irish actor Paul Mescal has reportedly been cast in the lead role for the long-awaited sequel to Ridley Scott’s Gladiator.

According to Deadline, sources close to production have revealed the Normal People actor is in talks to join the long-awaited sequel, with Ridley Scott set to return to direct and produce.

The Kildare actor will reportedly play Lucius, the son of Russell Crowe’s love interest Lucilla in the original. The sequel will be set years after Maximus Decimus Meridius met his end following a battle in the Colosseum.

According to Deadline, Scott began meeting with prospective actors to fill the lead role in recent months, with Miles Teller, Austin Butler, Richard Madden and Timothée Chalamet all in the running. 

But, it was clear that the Kildare native was his leading pick after a meeting between the two was described as “fantastic”.

The original Gladiator flick took in over $460M (€432M) at the box office and was nominated for 12 Academy Awards, winning five including Best Picture.

The reports come after rumours that Mescal and American singer Phoebe Bridgers have called time on their relationship, despite reportedly getting engaged last year.

Read More

Have Paul Mescal and Phoebe Bridgers broken up? What we know so far

More in this section

The Apprentice 2023 Irish candidate Emma Browne first to be fired by Alan Sugar on The Apprentice
Film review: Danielle Deadwyler gives a towering performance in Till Film review: Danielle Deadwyler gives a towering performance in Till
A place to explore: Five reasons to join your local library this January A place to explore: Five reasons to join your local library this January
Paul Mescal has reportedly landed the lead role in Ridley Scott’s Gladiator sequel

New host, celebs and more: Everything you need to know as Dancing With The Stars returns

READ NOW

Latest

Scene & Heard
Newsletter

Music, film art, culture, books and more from Munster and beyond.......curated weekly by the Irish Examiner Arts Editor.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.218 s