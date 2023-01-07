Book Review: High drama on the Swedish coast leads to a most satisfactory conclusion

Here s a really spine-chilling Nordic noir — crime fiction with a dark edge, usually written from a police point of view and set in Nordic countries.

Tove Alsterdal is a big name in her native Sweden, but this is only her second novel to be published in English. It is excellently translated by Alice Menzies.

The writing is tight and business-like, with plenty of dry humour. It is easy to follow the twists of the plot, though there are some stomach-churning moments in the detailed descriptions of grisly deaths which are proving hard to forget.

Add plenty of guilt-free casual sex, and much hard drinking and it is easy to see why Nordic noir is such a winning formula.

Eira Sjödin is a detective in her early 30s, and is a native of this underpopulated area inside the Arctic circle.

You will never be found by Tove Alsterdal

Her local knowledge combined with her natural intuition has advanced her career, in spite of her only brother being imprisoned for a murder that he did not commit — an injustice which haunts her darker moments.

The story alternates between her professional life and home, where she is helping her mother move into a care home, reducing a lifetime’s worth of objects to one room — no easy task, when her mother cannot remember what she is doing, nor why.

It is interesting to observe how the well-funded Swedish health system looks after its older citizens.

It is also interesting to learn that in rural Sweden, the minute a character decides to drink alcohol, even just a beer, they put away their car keys and arrange to stay the night.

‘Everyone drank from time to time, especially when they were out of town. What else was there to do in the evening?’, Eira reflects, on suspecting that her esteemed boss has gone on a bender.

She is investigating a missing man, who also has local connections, and who has recently returned to this sparsely populated area. It may or may not be a criminal matter.

About 7,000 men go missing every year in Sweden, and many are found unharmed. The Swedish police force has highly organised research facilities, and quickly amasses background material on the missing person.

Eira is working a shift in a patrol car with August, a handsome younger colleague with whom she has been sleeping. He has been in Stockholm, and she is not sure if their casual affair is still on.

However, this is no time for personal conversation, and Eira is feeling awkward. So when they are called to investigate an abandoned house, they jump to it.

There are many substantial homes abandoned in this icy countryside, younger people preferring towns where the living is easier.

The pair check out an earth-floored basement where a man has been spotted through a small window. As they break open the door, they are nearly knocked over by the stench.

Author Tove Alsterdal Picture: Annika Marklund

An emaciated man with sunken eyes has very recently died in a heap of rags, after being held captive for many days. Two of his fingers have been severed. What on earth is going on?

Eira is assigned to the case by GG, her boss, a George Clooney

lookalike, whom she fancies like mad, but has not approached as he is 20 years her senior.

Her partner, Silje, is also smitten, and it is amusing how the conversation between the two apparently hard-bitten professionals quickly evolves into the giggling quips of a couple of girlfriends, as they pursue the missing GG.

There is a serial killer on the loose. Tension ratchets up, with high drama on the Swedish coast leading to a most satisfactory conclusion.