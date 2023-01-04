Who are the Irish contestants facing Alan Sugar in The Apprentice?

British TV show, The Apprentice is back on BBC One on Thursday and this time around, there will be two Irish contestants facing billionaire boss, Alan Sugar.

Series 17 will see a total of eighteen ambitious candidates battle it out for a quarter-of-a-million-pound investment (approx. €280,000) with Alan Sugar. Those candidates include Kildare native Emma Browne and Dubliner Kevin D'Arcy who are both hoping to secure the all-important investment with the British tycoon — and avoid hearing the words "you're fired".

The upcoming season marks the first in-person launch since before the Covid-19 pandemic. Here's what we know so far about the two Irish contestants.

Emma Browne

Emma Browne, a Senior Account Executive

Who is Emma Browne and what does she do?

Emma Browne is a Senior Account Executive and "will do anything to succeed". Based in Co Kildare, Emma describes herself as a “workaholic” and “beyond determined”.

Why is she taking part in The Apprentice?

When asked what her unique selling point is, Emma says: “I am a highly motivated, results-oriented professional with five plus years of hands-on sales experience within diverse, competitive sales environments."

She also says she has a track record of attracting and winning new clients and is not afraid to speak her mind.

"If I have an opinion and I think it's valid and logical I will say it how it is; I want to ensure we win tasks.”

Sharing the news of her upcoming appearance on the show on Instagram, she said: "I cannot believe I have been chosen out of 100s of thousands of applicants for ONE OF THE BIGGEST SHOWS IN UK!!!

"I am BEYOND proud to have been chosen..."

What does she consider to be her biggest weakness?

Emma says her biggest weakness is that she is “extremely competitive”.

“I won't let anything get in my way. If I have an opinion and I think it's going to allow us to win the task, I will be sure to be straightforward with the other candidates."

Why does she want Alan Sugar's investment?

She says she has “a uniquely profitable business idea” and is confident that whether she wins the investment from Alan Sugar or not, she will make her company “one of the most successful ideas to ever come out of The Apprentice." Watch this space...

Kevin D'Arcy

Kevin D’Arcy is an accountant from Dublin

Who is Kevin D'Arcy and what does he do?

An accountant from Dublin, Kevin D’Arcy is the second Irish contestant to take part in this year’s show. Kevin started his water sports equipment business during the Covid-19 lockdown, while also working in his job in the financial services.

What is his business?

His business, Orca Board sells water sports equiptment such as dry robes and paddle boards

Why is he taking part in The Apprentice?

He says his business has gone from strength to strength and now he is looking to expand into the UK with the help of Alan Sugar’s investment.

“I have not only a strong 10-year career in financial services, but a thriving business I set up on the side that has turned over just under half a million in two years. That shows that I have commercial awareness and the drive and determination to succeed that sets me apart from the rest.” .

What does he consider to be his biggest weakness?

“In short, I can be a little outspoken, so probably not knowing when to shut up,” says Kevin.

Why does he want Alan Sugar's investment?

He started Orca Board two years ago, on the side of a senior position in the financial services and it is now stocked in some of the country’s biggest stores.

“With Lord Sugar as my business partner, I know we can ride that wave into the UK and beyond,” he says.