Book Review: Michelle Obama is a gifted storyteller, comfortable in the most awkward of spaces

Michelle Obama: the straight-talking former first lady of the US, is a gifted storyteller who is comfortable in that most awkward of spaces — the gulf between outward appearance and lived reality.

She wrote eloquently and honestly from that place in her bestselling memoir, Becoming, and the same delicious candour leaps off the beautifully written pages of her next offering, The Light We Carry.

That is evident from the start when, in the introduction, she recalls the moment, aged just four or five, she became aware of her father’s slim, sturdy wooden cane.

It was, she writes, “an early concession to his multiple sclerosis”, but they saw it as a tool in the same way that her mother’s spatula was seen as a tool.

US first lady Michelle Obama visits the Mulberry School for Girls in Tower Hamlets, east London.

Sometimes, though, that tool failed and her description of her father stumbling and falling is one of the most moving in the book.

“… In that single freeze-frame instant, with his body in midair, we could catch sight of everything we were hoping not to see — his vulnerability, our helplessness, the uncertainty and the harder times ahead.”

In a sense, that single paragraph sums up what follows over the next 300 pages as Michelle Obama exposes vulnerability, hers and others, helplessness, uncertainty and hard times, and the tools, or the “levers and hydraulics”, she used to pull herself through.

She doesn’t overstate her claim: “What I can offer is a glimpse inside my personal toolbox. This book is meant to show you what I keep there and why.”

The result is an absorbing and uplifting read in which Michelle Obama reveals her own challenges: from her first brush with debilitating fear as a young child asked to perform in a holiday show next to a toy “creepy-looking green turtle”; right through to the moment her husband, Barack, asked for her support in his bid to run as president.

Michelle Obama: 'It’s strange to think that I could have altered the course of history with my fear. But I didn’t. I said yes'

If she deemed the enterprise too risky, he would have reconsidered, she writes. And she did think it was risky. It would bring disruption, unpredictability and judgment — “a lot of judgement”.

Yet, in a chapter entitled “decoding fear”, she realised that underneath all of it was the fear of “newness”.

“It’s strange to think that I could have altered the course of history with my fear. But I didn’t. I said, yes,” she writes.

She goes on to describe living with her fearful mind for all of her 58 years in a passage that should be required reading, writing that she and her fearful mind don’t get along: “She makes me uneasy. She likes to see me weak …. She hates how I look, all the time and no matter what …. She is every monster I’ve ever known. And she is also me.”

It’s one of several sections that you’ll want to underline and return to in a book which manages to “share practical wisdom and powerful strategies for staying hopeful in an uncertain world”, as the publishers describe it, without setting your teeth on edge.

In ten chapters, divided into three sections, Obama shares a range of life-lessons from “starting kind” and carrying your difference with pride which, in the hands of a lesser writer, might sound cloying or banal. She, however, has enough range and literary skill to bring new insights to a subject as well-covered as the pockets of contentedness brought by the simple act of knitting during a global pandemic.

If there’s a quibble, it is with the glossy hardback sleeve. The soft-focus photograph of the author — and indeed the new-agey title — belie the sharp, moving and down-to-earth nature of the content within.

It initially put this reader off, but then there’s a very good reason for that well-worn adage: Don’t judge a book by its cover.