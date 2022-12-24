Faithless singer Maxi Jazz dies aged 65

“He was also a lovely human being with time for everyone and a wisdom that was both profound and accessible."
Faithless singer Maxi Jazz dies aged 65

Maxi Jazz (Jane Barlow/PA)

Sat, 24 Dec, 2022 - 16:38
Naomi Clarke, PA Entertainment Reporter

Maxi Jazz, the lead singer of electronic band Faithless, has died aged 65.

The musician, whose real name was Maxwell Fraser, was a core member of the group alongside Rollo and Sister Bliss who released a number of hit tracks together including Insomnia and We Come 1.

A statement shared on the musician’s Instagram said: “We are heartbroken to say Maxi Jazz died peacefully at his home in South London last night.

“He was a man who changed our lives in so many ways. He gave proper meaning and message to our music.

“He was also a lovely human being with time for everyone and a wisdom that was both profound and accessible. It was an honour and, of course, a true pleasure to work with him.

“He was a brilliant lyricist, a DJ, a Buddhist, a magnificent stage presence, car lover, endless talker, beautiful person, moral compass and genius.

“Rollo, Sister Bliss & The E-Type Boys.”

Read More

Tom Dunne: Here are my favourite albums in another great year for music 

More in this section

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Film Review: Glass Onion is a fun, Cluedo-esque escapade in the world of Knives Out
Oscars 2023: The Irish films that have made the shortlist so far Oscars 2023: The Irish films that have made the shortlist so far
Ten of the year's best TV shows to catch up on over Christmas   Ten of the year's best TV shows to catch up on over Christmas  
JazzPlace: UKPlace: London
Faithless singer Maxi Jazz dies aged 65

Film Review: No easy answers for man or beast in Wildcat documentary

READ NOW

Latest

Scene & Heard
Newsletter

Music, film art, culture, books and more from Munster and beyond.......curated weekly by the Irish Examiner Arts Editor.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.224 s