Oscars 2023: The Irish films that have made the shortlist so far

An Cailín Ciúin has made history as the first Irish language title to be shortlisted for an Oscar in the best International Feature Film category, but it is not the only Irish film on the list.

The 95th Oscars shortlist for 10 categories was officially revealed late on Wednesday night. Those categories are: Documentary Feature Film, Documentary Short Film, International Feature Film, Makeup and Hairstyling, Music (Original Score), Music (Original Song), Animated Short Film, Live Action Short Film, Sound, and Visual Effects.

Written and directed by Colm Bairéad, An Cailín Ciúin, is one of 15 shortlisted films in its category that will move on to the next round of voting where a final five films will be nominated for the award. Films from 92 countries and regions were eligible for the International Feature Film category.

Set in the 1980s, the Irish language film tells the tale of a young girl called Cáit who comes from a dysfunctional home, and is sent to live with relatives for the summer.

Adapted from Claire Keegan’s Foster, An Cailín Ciúin has been gathering momentum globally since its release, scooping the Grand Prix of the Generation Kplus International Jury for Best Film following its premiere at the prestigious Berlin International Film Festival.

The powerful film, starring 12-year-old Catherine Clinch has been widely praised in reviews and was even named as the best reviewed movie of 2022 on Rotten Tomatoes.

Colin Farrell in The Banshees of Inisherin

Starring Irish actors Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson and set and shot in the Emerald Isle, the much talked about The Banshees of Inisherin has also been shortlisted in the Music (Original Score) category for the upcoming Academy Awards.

Written and directed by Martin McDonagh and composed by Carter Burwell, it has already scooped eight nominations for the Golden Globes with four actors mentioned — Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Barry Keoghan and Kerry Condon. With the shortlist for other Oscar categories yet to be announced, a place on this list could mean the dark comedy might appear elsewhere.

The Banshees of Inisherin is in good company, sitting alongside Women Talking in the same category. Starring Kerry actor Jessie Buckley alongside Claire Foy and Rooney Mara, it has also received nominations for the upcoming Golden Globes in the Best Score – Motion Picture category and the Best Screenplay - Motion Picture category.

Meanwhile, the Northern Irish short film An Irish Goodbye has been shortlisted in the Live Action Short Film category for the Academy Awards. Written and directed by Tom Berkeley and Ross White, the dark comedy is set against the backdrop of a farm in rural Northern Ireland and follows the reunion of estranged brothers Turlough and Lorcan.

It stars Seamus O’Hara (The Northman, Game of Thrones), James Martin (Marcella, Ups and Downs), Paddy Jenkins (Hunger) Michelle Fairley (Game of Thrones, Fortitude) and has picked up accolades and nominations at a number of awards and film festivals globally.

The nominations for the 95th Academy Awards will be announced on 24 January, while the Oscars ceremony will take place in March.