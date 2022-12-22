Ten of the year's best TV shows to catch up on over Christmas  

Bad Sisters

Apple TV, 10 episodes

Sarah Greene in Bad Sisters.

Five sisters, two life insurance investigators and a dead husband. Sharon Horgan's latest offering is a dark comedy you'll fly through this festive period with a stellar cast including Bono's daughter Eve Hewson, Cork's own Sarah Green, Shameless actress Anne-Marie Duff and Horgan herself. Eva Birthistle and Brian Gleeson also star. One to watch with siblings during the Stephen's Day lull.

Derry Girls

Netflix, 19 episodes

Siobhan McSweeney in Derry Girls.

After three seasons, we bid goodbye to the Derry Girls for the final time earlier this year - but we've a feeling this is one of those shows that will be watched, and watched again, for a long time to come. Whether you rewatch it on your own, with family or with friends, this show is sure to spark more than a few laughs this festive season - and maybe a few tears too.

Quinn Country

RTÉ Player , 3 episodes

This three-part series from RTÉ charts the 40-year career of Irish businessman Seán Quinn. Starting from his humble beginnings in Derrylin, the show takes you through the boom and bust years, concluding with Quinn’s legal battle with Anglo Irish Bank, the bitter fallout with former associates and the campaign of intimidation against them. Well worth a watch.

House of the Dragon

NOW TV, 10 episodes

The much-anticipated House Of The Dragon landed on our screens this year, delving into the story of House Targaryen, some 200 years before its prequel Game of Thrones kicks off. The latter seemed to be everyone's favourite show a few short years ago (lets not mention that final season), so there were high hopes for this one. Did it deliver? Well, that depends on who you ask. We'll leave you to make up your own mind.

White Lotus

NOW TV, 13 episodes

Jennifer Coolidge, centre, in a scene from season two of White Lotus.

One of the most talked about shows of last year, White Lotus returned for a second season in October. With an almost entirely new cast (save for Internet Meme queen Jennifer Coolidge as insecure millionarie Tanya McQuoid), and a move from Hawaii to Sicily, we weren't sure what to expect - but we needn't have worried. While Season 2 wasn't as enticing as the first season, it's still well worth a watch.

Inventing Anna

Netflix, 9 episodes

Julia Garner as Anna Delvey in Inventing Anna

Our own reviewer deemed this "a treat of a hate-watch" and we couldn't agree more. If you can get over the main character's jarring accent (which, ironically, is a spot-on impression of the real-life Anna), you'll get sucked in to this story which proves money doesn't mean smarts. The nine part drama tells the real-life story of Anna Delvey, actual name Anna Sorokin, who was convicted in 2019 for various crimes after she fooled New York City elites in to thinking she was a German heiress with a giant trust fund. It was all a lie. After you binge this, you'll likely get stuck down a rabbit hole reading old New York Magazine articles and watching Youtube footage. You have been warned.

Stranger Things

Netflix, 34 episodes

Since the release of the first season in 2016, Stranger Things has become one of Netflix's most successful shows. The American science fiction drama was back with its fourth season this year, with its group of young friends fighting Demobats and Vecna to save their town from impending doom. If you've yet to become sucked in, Christmas 2022 would be the time to catch up as the show's final season is on the way.

Andor

Disney+, 12 episodes

Star Wars fans got another serving of space-opera this year in the form of Andor, a prequel to the Rogue One film, starring Irish actors Genevieve O'Reilly, Denise Gough and Fiona Shaw. You're probably in to this stuff, or you aren't. If you are, give it a go, as some fans are hailing it as the best Star Wars offshoot yet.

Cois Móire

TG4/RTÉ player, 4 episodes

This four-part documentary takes you along for a soothing journey down the River Blackwater through Kerry, Cork and Waterford. Following in the footsteps of Annraoi Ó Liatháin and using his book Cois Móire as his travel guide, presenter Diarmuid Ó Drisceoil meets the people and places that show off the best of Munster. One to watch with your dad, a cup of tea and some Mikados.

The Bear

Disney+, 8 episodes

The Bear -- Pictured: Jeremy Allen White .

You may be familiar with Jeremy Allen White from the US version of Shameless, but this widely-praised drama series has pushed him into the big league. He plays a top-class chef who returns to his family sandwich shop in Chicago to pick up the pieces after the death of his brother.