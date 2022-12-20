John Creedon and Graham Norton's books named in top 10 Christmas bestsellers in Ireland

Cork natives Graham Norton and John Creedon have each made the list of the top best-selling books in Ireland this Christmas.

With over 5,000 copies sold in Ireland alone, Guinness World Records 2023 has taken the top spot for 2022 bestsellers according to Nielsen BookData. In the UK, the latest addition to the Guinness World Record books was also given the Christmas number one spot.

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Diper Överlöde by Jeff Kinney comes in second place on the Irish bestselling list with 3,982 copies sold as of the week ending December 17, closely followed by Bono’s memoir, Surrender which sold 3,934.

At number four is John Creedon’s An Irish Folklore Treasury (3,933 copies) followed by fellow Cork native, Graham Norton for his latest novel Forever Home which saw 3,627 copies sold up until the same period.

Creedon’s An Irish Folklore Treasury is a collection of stories from the National Folklore Archive’s Schools’ Collection and also won Best Irish-Published Book of the Year at the An Post Irish Book Awards.

An Irish Folklore Treasury by John Creedon

Former RTÉ broadcaster Charlie Bird’s memoir, Time and Tide, written with journalist Ray Burke, came in at number six on the bestsellers list for 2022 with 3,067 copies sold. The book also scooped the prize for Biography of the year at the An Post awards last month.

Meanwhile, the TikTok famous It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover stole the seventh spot on the list with 3,035 copies sold. The American author also saw her sequel, It Starts With Us take the eighth spot, selling 2,951 copies in Ireland.

Forever Home by Graham Norton

In ninth place is Quinn by Trevor Birney with 2,748 copies sold across Ireland which tells the inside story of Ireland’s bankrupt billionaire, Sean Quinn while Listen to the Land Speak by Manchán Magan was named the tenth bestselling book of 2022.

Last year, Guinness World Records 2022 was named as the Irish Christmas number one while Old Ireland in Colour by John Breslin and Sarah-Anne Buckley took the top spot in 2020.